Wisconsin officials are warning investors that scammers are expected to use the threat of the coronavirus to perpetrate new schemes.
The state Department of Financial Institutions sent out a news release Tuesday that alerted investors to be on guard against an anticipated surge of fraudulent schemes that will mention COVID-19 in their attempts to bilk money out of people.
"Scammers will begin perpetrating schemes that require little or no advance planning and minimal sophistication," DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld stated. "Most will simply be old scams dressed in contemporary clothing."
These scams may involve pitches to raise capital for companies manufacturing surgical masks and gowns, producing ventilators and other medical equipment, distributing small-molecule drugs, creating other preventative pharmaceuticals, vaccines or miracle cures.
Other scams may take advantage of volatility in the securities market by pitching investment with "guaranteed returns" in gold, silver, fuels, other commodities and real estate.
And some scammers may pitch "get rich quick" schemes touting returns to help pay for rent, utilities or other expenses.
In addition to retail investors, the schemes also target retirees and senior citizens with false claims of recouping losses to their retirement portfolios, the news release stated.
The state agency advises investors to stay clear of investment proposals that sound too good to be true.
Investors can contact DFI at 608-266-2139 or through its website, wdfi.org, with questions about investment opportunities.