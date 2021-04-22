EAU CLAIRE — The largest push of Eau Claire County residents seeking COVID-19 vaccines has slowed, and community leaders on Thursday issued a passionate plea to the public: Get the vaccine as soon as you can, or businesses, venues and large summer events will keep struggling.
“If we want to enjoy the summer, if we want to get back to somewhat what life was like 15 months ago, this is what we need to do,” said Dave Minor, president and CEO of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department warned at a Thursday news conference that if the current pace of vaccinations continues, the county may not even reach 60% of residents vaccinated by July 1.
Its goal for July 1 is 80% of county residents vaccinated. If four out of every five county residents are mostly protected from contracting COVID-19, the virus will have a much harder time spreading, health officials have said.
As of Thursday, 44% of county residents have gotten at least one dose.
“We today are saying, if you’re 16 and older, it’s time,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. “Our goal is to get to that 80% by July 1 … We are probably, with the trajectory we currently have, not even getting to 60% vaccination by that point in time. We need your help.”
The number of people seeking out vaccine appointments is slowing down. Last week there were about 5,600 doses given to Eau Claire County residents, compared to 7,500 the week before, according to state data.
About 33% of county residents are fully vaccinated, compared to the 44% who have received at least one shot.
People not getting vaccinated will hurt local businesses, Minor said Thursday.
“We cannot — and let me emphasize that — we cannot go backwards and have businesses shut down again,” he said Thursday at the news conference. “ … We have an opportunity right now to get to that 80% and protect everybody. If we don’t, and businesses like the hospitality and arts venues go down again or don’t come back, we’ll never see some of them again.
“I’m not trying to scare people, but I want people to understand just how critical this is,” Minor added.
Minor said he has received both shots and is fully vaccinated.
“There is no reason for you not to get a vaccine shot at this point,” he added. “... We’ve got to end it. And it’s not going to end until we get the holdouts.”
Also petitioning the public to get the shot Thursday were Mike Golat, Altoona city administrator, and Country Jam USA general manager Kathy Wright.
“Recreation programs for the kids, visiting with your neighbors, being able to see your relatives, going to sporting events, those are all the things that make a community a community, and Altoona needs those things back,” Golat said. “We are planning those things, but with the variant strains of COVID proliferating, without people getting their vaccines, it’s not assured we’re going to be able to continue to do those things.”
“Last year there was nothing we could do. What happens this year, it's up to us,” Wright said.
Appointments widely available
Organizations say they’re ready to vaccinate anyone 16 and older immediately.
Two large sites are now accepting walk-ins during certain hours — UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena, 121 Garfield Ave., and Prevea Health’s clinic at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie.
Hours for both of those vaccination sites are posted at the Health Department’s website, covid19eauclaire.com.
To make an appointment to get vaccinated at the Zorn Arena site, people can visit vaccinate.wi.gov.
Mayo Clinic Health System has vaccine appointments available and is now allowing anyone to schedule an appointment, even non-Mayo patients, it said this week. Mayo patients 16 and older can schedule their own appointment using their Patient Online Services account; people who aren’t pre-existing patients can call the Mayo Clinic location nearest them.
Marshfield Clinic Health System is also offering vaccine appointments to people 16 and older, including some same-day appointments.
Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccine help hotline is 844-684-1064. That line offers help finding an immediate appointment, as well as aid for people with a language barrier.
“If you get vaccinated by this weekend, you can be considered fully vaccinated by the first weekend of June,” Giese said. “It's time now to get that done.”
The Health Department is trying to address some common barriers, Giese said: Opening the Zorn Arena site to walk-ins, so people don’t have to make an appointment first, and encouraging people to talk about their experience to people who are hesitant.
In the meantime, Eau Claire County is maintaining its trajectory of new cases.
It’s finding an average of seven to nine new COVID-19 cases per day, consistent with the past several weeks.