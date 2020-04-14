The Jackson County Public Health Department announced the county’s first coronavirus-related death.
In a press release, the agency said “this individual was a Ho-Chunk male in his 60s.”
“This case has been followed and case contact tracing continues,” wrote public health supervisor Ellen Moldenhauer. “Out of respect for the privacy of the individuals and their family, we will not be disclosing any additional information.”
This is the second death related to COVID-19 in west-central Wisconsin; Buffalo County previously reported a fatality.
Moldenhauer noted that her county has 10 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including the fatality.
“Jackson County Public Health wants residents to know they should not assume that the 10 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases are the only cases in Jackson County,” she wrote. “Until widespread testing becomes available, do not assume you can avoid contracting COVID-19 by only avoiding sick people. Continue to practice social distancing and remain six feet away from others.”
Moldenhauer said the county has had 137 negative tests. Of the 10 cases, one person has been hospitalized, and five people have completely recovered.
Eau Claire County remains at 21 positive cases along with 1,193 negative tests.
Chippewa County is trailing with 20 confirmed cases along with 603 negative tests. Public health director Angie Weideman said about 75% of the county's COVID-19 positive patients are showing improvement in their symptoms. One person is still hospitalized, but Weideman said that person is doing well and she anticipates the person will recover.
Buffalo County added one new confirmed case Monday night. No other new confirmed cases were reported in west-central Wisconsin on Tuesday.