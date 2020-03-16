In light of health concerns regarding COVID-19, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will be temporarily altering our response to non-active, non-life-threatening incidents.
According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office:
In an effort to ensure officers remain healthy and available to handle emergencies, the office is taking measures to lessen their opportunity to be exposed to the virus by reducing face-to-face contacts in non-emergent situations.
The Communications Center will continue to receive the initial calls for service and complaints. The following questions will be asked:
• Are you currently being monitored for COVID-19, disease caused by the new coronavirus?
• Do you have any of the following symptoms: Fever, cough, or shortness of breath?
• Have you recently traveled to known COVID-19 high-risk areas?
If any answers are yes, dispatch personnel and responding staff will determine the most appropriate response.
Those needing to file a complaint for something that is non-emergent (thefts, custody disputes, found/missing property, animal complaints) are asked to visit the Jackson County webpage and complete a non-consent form and a voluntary statement form.
These forms have “submit” buttons that will send them directly to a monitored email inbox, and someone will be in contact with them regarding the complaint within 24 hours.
The forms are available by going to co.jackson.wi.us, clicking on Departments, then Sheriff, then Submit Online Forms and Online Forms. People should include as much information as they can before submitting.
For those without internet access, hard copies of these forms will also be available in the front lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, along with a secure drop box to leave them in once completed.
Residents should not hesitate to call 911 for emergencies.