Chris Kroeze, country-rock musician and runner-up on the 2018 edition of "The Voice" singing competition, will perform concerts streaming live on his Facebook page at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Barron resident posted the following on the page (facebook.com/ChrisKroezeMusic):
"LOOKING FOR SOMETHING TO DO Friday and Saturday night!?!? Join me, live from Qarantine (aka -- our spare bedroom made studio) ... grab a cold one and lets hang out. 7pm!"
In an earlier post, Kroeze wrote that requests for the concerts are encouraged and that donations will be welcomed via PayPal, Venmo and Cash App online payment systems; none of the proceeds will go to him.
Livestreaming is one of the options musicians have turned to since their ability to perform live has been curtailed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.