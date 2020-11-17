With nearly everything looking different in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Leader-Telegram is seeking Chippewa Valley residents to share if, how and why their Thanksgiving celebrations will be different than usual this year.
Will the recent surge in COVID-19 affect your family gathering plans or your method of serving the annual feast? Are you taking any special precautions? Do you have any clever approaches to share with others?
Please contact reporter Eric Lindquist by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at eric.lindquist@ecpc.com or 715-833-9209 to share your stories and tips.