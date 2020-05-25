The Leader-Telegram is partnering with The New York Times on a project to cover the biggest joblessness crisis America has seen since the Great Depression.
The Leader-Telegram and a few other local newsrooms across the nation will join the Times in following for several months people who have lost their jobs as part of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
That's where you, the readers, come in. We are seeking nominations for Chippewa Valley residents willing to share the details of how they lost their jobs and what happens next through the ensuing months.
The stories and periodic updates will be published by the Times and the Leader-Telegram.
Anyone interested in being part of this project should contact special projects reporter Eric Lindquist at eric.lindquist@ecpc.com by Saturday, June 30, with contact information and a brief synopsis of their story.