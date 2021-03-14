EAU CLAIRE — The COVID-19 pandemic hit home for Chippewa Valley residents a year ago this week.
Thousands of regional residents were sickened by the coronavirus; hundreds died. Schools, businesses and events shut down. Most of us adjusted our lives by wearing masks, social distancing, limiting our activities and washing our hands more than ever before.
The Leader-Telegram plans to publish stories exploring the pandemic's impact on the Chippewa Valley, and we need your help. We're asking readers to share their stories about the effects of the virus — or potentially the vaccine — on your life, your family and your job.
If you have a story to share, contact special projects reporter Eric Lindquist by noon Wednesday at eric.lindquist@ecpc.com or 715-833-9209. Please include your name, city of residence and contact information for possible followup.