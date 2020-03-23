In the wake of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ announcement that he plans to issue a shelter-in-place “safer at home” order Tuesday, local businesses should plan for employees working from home, Eau Claire health and business officials said Monday.
Evers said business leaders have urged him to issue a shelter-in-place order and order “non-essential businesses” statewide to close: “Business leaders have suggested it’s imperative to slow the growth of this disease ... folks need to start taking this seriously.”
Several other states have told their residents to shelter in place, including Illinois.
Evers said grocery stores, pharmacies and other “essential services” would stay open, but said more details about what is an essential business would come Tuesday. Evers has already ordered K-12 schools and services like hair and tanning salons to close, and bars and restaurants must only offer food through carryout and delivery.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department supports Evers’ decision to issue the stay-at-home order, said department director Lieske Giese Monday.
“We know that the general progression of disease in other places has meant that more serious flattening of the curve measures need to happen,” Giese said. “ … In order to make an impact on that, a statewide ask to stay home -- and tomorrow, an (order) to stay home -- is really what's necessary from a public health approach next.”
Evers said he will release the order, and details on non-essential businesses, Tuesday.
“We wanted to give everyone the opportunity to prepare and plan ahead, so you can do your part to keep our friends, neighbors and community safe,” Evers said.
Giese urged people not to call the county’s non-emergency 911 line to ask if their business is non-essential.
“We don’t have the details of the order on what will be an essential service. I know that is a primary question people in our community have,” she said. “ … We don’t have an answer, frankly, and we’re working to figure that out.”
By the numbers
Officials said Monday that more people staying at home will help “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 infections and hopefully prevent a large number of hospitalizations from overwhelming Wisconsin’s hospitals and intensive care units.
Evers on Friday had said he didn’t think an order essentially telling people to shelter in place would be necessary in Wisconsin. Evers said Monday that while he didn’t think he would have to do it, “folks need to start taking this seriously," The Associated Press reported.
The department believes the stay-at-home order won’t go into effect immediately after it’s released, Giese said.
People will still be allowed to go for a walk, bike ride or walk their dogs, but Evers asked people not to take “unnecessary trips” and limit their travel to doctor visits, grocery shopping or getting medications. People who work in “essential services” will be able to travel to and from work, Evers said.
The order won’t likely impact families or people who live in homes together, Giese said. “Please pay attention and reach out to those people, but no group play dates, no game nights or movie nights with neighbors.”
Local enforcement
Enforcement of the stay-at-home order will likely be left to local authorities, Evers said Monday. Giese said county authorities will enforce the order if necessary.
“We will be taking this order seriously … we assume that we have good people in Eau Claire that want to protect themselves, their families and businesses, and we assume that the majority of people will follow the order once it starts,” she said. “In cases where we have to enforce, we will, and we’ll use our local enforcement tools to do that.”
With Evers’ order anticipated tomorrow, Giese asked people not to rush to grocery stores.
“You shouldn’t be running to the grocery store to stockpile,” she said. “We can’t have that happen. Grocery stores in every other instance of this type of order have been essential services.”
Local businesses urged to plan
Evers’ order on “non-essential businesses” will likely resemble Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s similar order, said Dave Minor, president and CEO of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce. DeWine’s order can be found at tinyurl.com/yx4nowoz. It kept public parks, hiking areas, day care facilities, health care facilities and essential municipal services open but closed public playgrounds and dozens of types of businesses.
Minor asked people to stay calm and wait for more information to come from the governor’s office on Tuesday.
“At this point in time, we’re not just trying to help our members, we’re here to support every single business in the Chippewa Valley area,” Minor said.
He noted that some businesses should consider how employees could work remotely.
“Start thinking about how you do things not in your location with people on site,” Minor said. “Six months ago I did not think I could send all my staff home and have them do their jobs from home. As of last week, we know we can.”
The chamber plans to hold a local business town hall meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday in partnership with WIN Technology, where business owners can ask questions directly to chamber staff, Minor said. Community members can register for the town hall by contacting Minor or the chamber at web.eauclairechamber.org/contact or by calling 715-834-1204.
For updates for local businesses in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce has compiled COVID-19 preparation and resources at www.eauclairechamber.org/covid-19-information.html.
Case numbers rise
Statewide, identified COVID-19 cases had risen from 381 on Sunday to 416 on Monday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Five people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Of those tested, 7,050 have been negative for the virus.
There have been four people in Eau Claire County who have tested positive -- the county added that another person tested positive over the weekend - but the health department doesn’t believe there is community spread in the county yet, Giese said. All four county patients are quarantined.
Community spread means health officials don’t know where a patient’s infection originated.
The county has submitted 240 total samples for COVID-19 testing, and is still waiting for 86 of those tests to return, Giese said. Of the 240, 150 samples have been negative.
Some of those pending tests are likely not high-priority, according to the state’s order to prioritize tests for hospitalized people and health care workers, Giese said.
People without symptoms or with minor symptoms also aren’t being prioritized for tests -- of which there are limited numbers.
“We really are strongly encouraging businesses to not set up a system requiring individuals to be tested before they return to work,” Giese said. “We cannot support that in our health care system right now.”
Prisons affected
The AP reported the state Department of Corrections said a second worker in a Wisconsin prison tested positive for the virus. The latest positive test was at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage. It comes after a doctor at the Waupun Correctional Institution tested positive last month. Both prisons are maximum security. No prisoners have tested positive, the department said Monday.
Evers on Saturday froze new admissions to the state prisons, saying inmates will have to continue to be housed in county jail cells, the AP reported, and jury trials in Wisconsin have been postponed until at least the end of May. In-person court proceedings have been suspending statewide through at least the end of April.
The Eau Claire health department’s COVID-19 website can be found at coronavirus.echealthdepartment.org. It has a phone line at 715-839-4725 for questions that can’t be answered through the website.