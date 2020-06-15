Eau Claire County residents are coming in closer contact with more people, meaning more work for contact tracers as the novel coronavirus continues to sicken people in Wisconsin.
For each new case of the virus in Eau Claire County, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department has contacted an average of nine additional people who may have been exposed, according to a county status report released last week.
The average number of close contacts for new coronavirus cases in the last 14 days is 9.4 people, according to the report.
That means the average Eau Claire County resident who tests positive for COVID-19 and begins their quarantine has been in close contact with, on average, nine people during the two weeks prior.
After a phone call from the Health Department, those nine people are required to stay quarantined for two weeks, waiting to see if they develop symptoms.
“Certainly during the safer-at-home (order) from the state, those numbers were significantly lower,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Health Department.
As temperatures rise and people begin to socialize more, Giese expects that average number to increase.
It’s just one metric the Health Department is using to help determine how the virus is spreading throughout the county, she said.
In some cases, there may be a couple days’ delay before people find out they may have been exposed. In the past two weeks, Eau Claire County contact tracers have been able to reach 77% of close contacts within the first 48 hours.
The Health Department’s goal, according to its COVID-19 plan, is to reach 85% or more of close contacts within the first 24 hours.
The definition of a close contact is specific. Those nine people probably don’t include your masked waitress at a restaurant or a neighbor you chatted with last week from eight feet away.
A close contact is someone you’ve been within six feet of for more than 15 minutes anytime in the last two weeks, Giese said.
That 15 minutes is cumulative, she noted: Even if you’re not up-close with your barber or hairstylist for 15 minutes in a row, if your time together adds up to 15 minutes, it still counts as a close contact.
“If you are in a classroom ... or you’re a coach of sport, or in a work situation where over time you come in contact with someone altogether during that day for 15 minutes, closer than 6 feet, you’d be considered a close contact,” Giese said.
Gathering outside and at a distance is safer than hosting a party indoors, said Angela Weideman, Chippewa County public health director.
“Consider wearing cloth face coverings, especially if social distancing isn’t possible,” she said Monday at a news conference.
Cell data: County doing worse on social distancing
Unacast, a New York and Norway-based data analytics firm that created a “social distancing scoreboard” using data from mobile phones, had assigned Wisconsin an ‘F’ rating for social distancing as of Thursday.
According to the company’s methodology, an F rating means Wisconsin residents are reducing their average distance traveled by less than 25%, and reducing their non-essential visits by less than 55%.
As of Thursday, Eau Claire County was also assigned an F rating by the company’s scoreboard.
Eau Claire, La Crosse and St. Croix counties were the worst-scoring counties for social distancing in western Wisconsin as of Thursday, according to Unacast’s scoreboard. All had been assigned an F grade. Dunn County had a D grade, and Chippewa County a D-minus.
Both the state’s and Eau Claire County’s score has trended down in recent weeks. On March 29 and April 12, Eau Claire County was given a B rating for social distancing, but has fluctuated between an F and a D rating since April 27. (Unacast has since slightly changed its methodology for calculating social distancing scores in recent weeks.)
Unacast receives data by partnering with applications on people’s mobile devices. That data might include the location of the device, the device’s make and model, the direction and speed at which the device was travelling, according to Unacast’s privacy policy. Unacast can collect data from apps it partners with when the user grants permission for the app to access its location technology. A Unacast official declined to name any of the apps the company partners with when asked, The Washington Post reported in March.
New cases
There were seven new cases of COVID-19 identified in Eau Claire County between Friday and Monday, leaving the county with 137 total cases on Monday, Giese said. Of those, an estimated 116 have recovered.
In total, 6,480 county residents have tested negative for the virus, and none have died.
Chippewa County has 64 identified cases of COVID-19, and 59 have been released from monitoring by Chippewa County Public Health, Weideman said.
Statewide, 174 new cases and two new deaths were identified Monday, bringing the state’s total positives to 22,932 and total deaths to 694.
Eau Claire County’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425.