Becky Alexander and her family always attended weekly Mass at St. Mary’s Church in Altoona, often singing in the church choir and participating in fellowship with a communal group. Most years after Easter Sunday Mass, Alexander, her husband and four kids went to a local restaurant and enjoyed a brunch buffet.
This core part of their lives can no longer happen in the near future, since the church is closed as a health precaution to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s been such an adjustment,” Alexander said. “To not have that available has been really hard.”
Mass shifted to the Alexander kitchen in recent weeks, with family members facing a computer showing a livestream of the church ceremony. This weekend, one of the most important in the Christian calendar, the family planned to virtually attend Masses on Thursday, today, Saturday and Sunday. Despite going to church in their own home, everyone will dress as they normally would for the Easter Sunday Mass, followed by a home-cooked meal.
Despite the hurdles, Alexander finds it rewarding that family members continue to practice their faith in a meaningful way.
“There’s some setbacks, but it’s really kind of beautiful to me too that our family comes together in that way to stress the importance of all of it,” Alexander said.
The Alexanders are far from the only locals adjusting to life without in-person congregations. For parishioners and churches alike, the past few weeks have presented challenges and required ingenuity to continue religious services in different formats.
For years, John Genskow played his trumpet during Easter morning service at Peace Church in Eau Claire. That will not happen this year, but his neighbors might hear the musical instrument this Sunday.
Previously John and Deborah Genskow attended Easter services and, in a nod to her hometown of Seattle, shared a salmon dinner with their son and his family. The meal remains the same this year, but only the two of them will watch a Mass livestream and have dinner from home. They plan to talk with their son, who lives in Waukesha, and daughter, who lives in Seattle.
John Genskow said they are “trying to stay as close to our traditional schedule as we can.” That schedule includes a Good Friday Mass and Sunday morning service available on the church website for live and archived viewing.
The Genskows watch the ceremonies live to feel part of a communal gathering.
“Even though we’re not in the same room, it feels like we’re connected,” Deborah Genskow said. “The direction of our days is all different. There’s no sense of normalcy. We’re adapting, but we are anxious for life to get back to what we had.”
Parishioners said the lack of fellowship with people who share a belief system has left them feeling hollow.
“Sunday morning is still a little bit empty, because it doesn’t have that,” John Genskow said.
Deborah Genskow likes hugging people and said it’s been difficult to contain her sociability, like when she recently saw a pastor walking outside.
“It was so hard to stay distant,” Deborah Genskow said. “It was fun to see them in person and to actually see their whole selves, but to not be able to hug them and be close, it was just weird.”
The lack of interaction for the active, recently retired couple has posed challenges.
“We refuse to live in fear, but we also have to be wise,” Deborah Genskow said. “That’s a hard thing to balance sometimes.”
Running a church amid the pandemic also entails a difficult balancing act. Peace Church Lead Pastor James Whatley has held his current role for three years and worked at the church for about 14 years. The church recently shifted all of its services to digital formats, which include pre-recorded and live Mass celebrations.
Despite talking in a vacant building, Whatley thinks of the church as dispersed, not empty.
“People are still working to grow in their faith and grow in their relationship with the Lord, but you just have to realize you’re in a different location,” Whatley said. “It’s challenging because you’re not physically together and there’s a loss there, but there are other positive and encouraging things, even in the midst of hard times, and those are worth embracing.”
Those positives include parishioners checking in with people via phone and video conference.
“As we’re more separated, in some ways we’re also becoming more connected,” Whatley said.
Still, Alexander said most days seem surreal, and John Genskow agreed.
“I don’t think you ever completely get used to this,” Genskow said.
Paul Berthiaume, lead pastor at Jacob’s Well Church in Chippewa Falls, is still acclimating to the changes in his job as well.
At Jacob’s Well, Easter Sunday services will occur at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. and entail a mix of pre-recorded and live occurrences.
There will be fewer Masses this weekend, but Berthiaume said that could be an advantage because it offers more flexibility for parishioners once the digital versions are posted online. Berthiaume said it has felt odd to pre-record things in front of a building with no parishioners, but it helps to imagine people listening at home.
Jacob’s Well has learned on the fly how to redesign its Masses, and the process has gone pretty well so far. Berthiaume said it was tough initially and some of the residents were skeptical of doing everything online and not gathering in-person, but people have largely responded well and connected with one another.
Joshua Skoyen, worship pastor at Jacob’s Well, said they are “rediscovering how to do church digitally.”
Skoyen said church employees want to capture the importance of Easter weekend and will include a virtual choir to make the holy day that much more significant.
When restrictions are lifted and gatherings can begin, Berthiaume said some people will joyfully walk through the front doors and feel grateful to see others, while some people may be hesitant to join a large gathering right away.
Whatley believes Peace Church members will embrace the opportunity to gather again whenever it occurs.
“We’re just waiting for that day and we’re anticipating it,” Whatley said. “It’s going to be great.”
Alexander thinks St. Mary’s will be fuller than usual.
“Human nature, (if) something’s taken away from us, something that we can’t have, we tend to want more,” Alexander said.
John Genskow feels encouraged by how the community has risen to the occasion so far and believes something positive will come from this, “even as dark as it seems.”
Deborah Genskow agreed and has looked to Psalm 91 as a reminder to turn to God.
“Our faith gives us hope,” Deborah Genskow said. “Because of that, we know we can face what’s ahead, but there’s a lot of unknowns.”
The Easter season is one of optimism, best exemplified by Jesus rising to life three days after his crucifixion.
“Because of that, we have great hope in the midst of a terrible crisis,” Berthiaume said.
Whatley agreed.
“Christians are ultimately a people of hope, and our hope is in Jesus,” Whatley said. “As we celebrate him rising from the dead, that brings hope in even the most challenging circumstances.”