All people 18 and older are now eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot, and many locations in the Chippewa Valley are offering them, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said in a news release.
Booster shots are strongly recommended for people 50 and older since those people have the greatest risk of getting more seriously ill from COVID-19, the Health Department said.
People who have already been vaccinated are able to get a booster dose six months after their last dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
People can get any of the COVID-19 vaccines for their booster doses.
“The initial vaccine dose provides a high level of protection, and booster doses help to maintain that protection,” said Lieske Giese, director of the health department. “With many people planning gatherings during the holiday season, this is a great time to get your initial or booster dose of vaccine.”
People can get initial or booster doses at their health care providers or at pharmacies. In addition, people can get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses at clinics at the Health Department and at Jacob's Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie.
Upcoming clinics include:
• At the Health Department, today from 4:30 to 7:30 pm. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Appointments are encouraged and can be made at ecvaccine.as.me or by calling 715-839-4718. Walk-ins are accepted.
• At Jacob's Well Church, appointments are available Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All vaccine types, including 5-11-year-old first doses, are available. Appointments are encouraged and can be made at vaccinate.wi.gov or by calling 844-684-1064 (language assistance is available).
To find other vaccine providers in the area, visit vaccines.gov.
