EAU CLAIRE — As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, local colleges will receive eight-figure emergency funding to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding will help local institutions cope with the severe financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue serving their students safely. At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardship. Students should contact their institutions for more information about how they can apply for an emergency grant.
The ARPA, passed by Congress in March, provides $36 billion in federal aid for nearly 3,500 public and private, nonprofit colleges and universities nationwide.
“This past year has been hard on our local colleges, universities, and students,” Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wisconsin, said in a news release. “This historic investment through the American Rescue Plan will help provide much needed relief to these valued institutions, ensuring that they are able to recover from the economic difficulties caused by COVID-19 and build back stronger than ever.”
UW-Eau Claire received $20.1 million as part of the ARPA. Grace Crickette, UW-Eau Claire vice chancellor for finance and administration said in a news release that the money “ensured that our mission continued safely despite the setbacks of 2020. Financial aid for students, along with funding for testing, vaccinations, and the deployment of operational support to campus and community were crucial investments in stability.”
UW-Stout received $14.2 million. UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank said in a news release that about half of that money “will go directly to our highest need students to support their educational goals, as well as cover basic needs such as food and housing insecurities.”
The rest of the money “will be directed to help address some of the expenses incurred to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at Stout and in our community,” Frank said. “While Stout still has a deficit of $4 million due to COVID-related expenses and lost revenue, the federal funds received to date have been instrumental in allowing us to fulfill our mission as Wisconsin’s polytechnic university during this challenging time.”
Chippewa Valley Technical College received just over $12 million in ARPA funding.
The full list of colleges and universities in Kind’s district receiving funding under the American Rescue Plan are:
Chippewa Valley Technical College: $ 12,064,210
Mid-State Technical College: $ 5,884,728
Southwest Wisconsin Technical College: $ 3,515,861
University of Wisconsin-Stout: $14,247,930
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire: $20,109,879
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse: $18,200,686
University of Wisconsin-Platteville: $13,907,832
University of Wisconsin-River Falls: $12,564,782
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point: $18,002,658
Viterbo University: $3,837,463
Western Technical College: $ 8,741,509