EAU CLAIRE — Fewer patients were hospitalized in Chippewa Valley hospitals with the novel coronavirus this week, down from the most recent peak of hospitalizations in November. But officials warn that medical workers are still overwhelmed and hospitals are bracing for a post-Thanksgiving surge.
In Mayo Clinic Health System’s northwest Wisconsin region, 85 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday, including 10 in the ICU, said Dr. Amy Williams, executive dean of practice for Mayo Clinic, in a call with reporters.
That’s a 19% decrease from Nov. 17, when 105 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, Mayo officials said.
“We are still in the surge,” Williams said Tuesday. “But it seems to be a steady state. You can say that’s good, but we wish we’d turn a corner and see a decrease in test-positivity rates and the number of individuals in our hospitals.”
Local health officials have also warned that hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are a lagging indicator, meaning that the community won't see the true impact of large gatherings or widespread holiday parties until several weeks after they happen.
Occupancy hit over 120% at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire during the last month, said Bill Priest, the hospital’s chief administrative officer.
This week, COVID-19 hospitalizations have plateaued, and the hospital is at 95% occupancy, Priest said in a statement to the Leader-Telegram.
“Our community is far from being out of the woods, and we are prepared for a post-Thanksgiving surge if it comes,” Priest said.
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, which reported being at or near capacity mid-November, also is hospitalizing slightly fewer COVID-19 patients this week. But officials warned the public that the area is still at high risk.
"We have seen a slight decrease in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the last several days, but that doesn't mean we can let our guard down,” said Lori VanDamme, Sacred Heart infection prevention and colleague health registered nurse, in a statement to the Leader-Telegram.
The slowdown of new hospitalizations “could be due to many factors, but we still don’t know enough about this virus to say why it peaks and why it declines in the ways it does,” VanDamme noted.
Over the past two weeks, Wisconsin's rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by about 5%. But the state has still reported the nation’s sixth-highest number of new cases in that time, the Associated Press reported.
Eau Claire County data also confirms that new hospitalizations slowed in the past week.
After a peak in the week of Nov. 9, when 33 residents were newly hospitalized with the coronavirus, in the last two weeks, 23 and 28 residents were newly hospitalized, respectively.
Williams warned that although new cases are down compared to mid-November, testing numbers are also down — meaning that the decrease in testing may be driving the decrease in new cases.
New cases and testing numbers are both down in Eau Claire County this week compared to several weeks ago.
Even more worrying, the county’s weekly average test-positivity rate — the average percentage of tests each day that come back positive — is still sitting at about 30%.
The county’s test-positivity rate hasn’t moved significantly from around 30% since late October. Even though testing is going down, almost one in three tests is coming back positive, according to county data.
(The state reports test-positivity rates in two different ways; one method includes multiple tests per person, and the other method counts only one test per person. The county’s 30% test-positivity rate does not include multiple tests per person.)
“Our goal is to be less than 10%, even less than 5%,” Williams said of the test-positivity rate. “That would tell us our environment is getting safer.”
Hospital officials this week urged people to still visit hospitals if they need emergency care.
Mayo Clinic hospitals are still performing non-COVID-related surgeries, and are only limiting surgeries that would lead to a patient needing an ICU bed, Williams said.
“Naturally, over holiday weekends, visits to the emergency room go down, but even before that, we were seeing visits to ERs for non-COVID reasons go down,” she added. “It makes us worried that people are delaying health care that they need.”