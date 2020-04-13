Unnecessary trips outside of the community - heading out of town, visiting a rental property or traveling to a cabin up north - are considered non-essential travel and could endanger Wisconsin communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, local health officials said at a news briefing Monday.
“We still want people to get out and take care of people who can’t take care of themselves … but we want people to recognize that when they travel to a second home or a cabin, they’re leaving the places (where) they have potentially been exposed to COVID-19,” said KT Gallagher, Dunn County Health Department director.
Small or rural communities may not be equipped with the infrastructure or emergency medical services needed to handle an influx of COVID-19 patients, Gallagher said.
“You’re safer at home. Your communities are safer if you stay in your home,” Gallagher said.
If people must travel to another area, or are returning from vacation, they’re urged to quarantine in their home for 14 days, she said.
“Bring all the essential food and supplies you need to keep you in that second place for 14 days,” Gallagher said.
Eau Claire County has identified 21 cases of COVID-19, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. The county hasn’t identified any new cases via testing since April 6.
In the county, 1,236 people have been tested, an increase of 76 since Friday, Giese said.
She has said the county likely has many more than 21 cases of the virus, and that increased testing will probably show a jump in cases.
Chippewa County has 20 identified cases, with 12 tests still pending, said Angela Weideman, Chippewa County public health director. Those patients range in ages, from their 20s to their 70s.
Nine people in Dunn County have tested positive for COVID-19, Gallagher said. Of those nine, three have recovered, and two are hospitalized.
Cases continue to rise statewide. The state Department of Health Services reported 87 new cases between Sunday and Monday, with 3,428 total cases.
Statewide, 154 people are known to have died from the virus; 10 new deaths were reported Monday.
No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Eau Claire County.
Giese on Monday also said the health department has urged people in long-term care and assisted living facilities to “take strongest measures possible to not have people be outside their buildings.”
“Those in those facilities are some of the people we’re most concerned about with this disease,” Giese said. “We want all families to understand why this is very, very difficult … it’s also hard to see people in that age group dying from this disease, and we need to pay attention to that.”
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causes mild symptoms in about 80% of people infected, but severe complications can develop, including pneumonia.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425.