Hospitals in the Eau Claire area are exploring opening drive-up COVID-19 testing sites, the county’s chief health officer said Monday.
“All of our health care facilities are looking at how to make testing streamlined and expose the fewest number of people,” said Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese. “Certainly drive-up testing is one of those options we’d recommend, and we know Eau Claire sites are exploring that.”
Marshfield Clinic Health System regional communications manager Matt Schneider on Monday said that Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire is one location exploring the idea.
A Mayo Clinic location in Rochester, Minn., has opened a drive-through to collect COVID-19 samples from patients for testing, according to Mayo Clinic. At that site, people must call ahead, and if they meet criteria for testing, staff in protective gear collect specimens while the patient is still in their car.
Two facilities in La Crosse have opened similar drive-up testing sites, the La Crosse Tribune reported Monday.
“A number of individuals” in Eau Claire County have been tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, but those tests have been negative, Giese said. She said Friday the department does not have numbers for how many people have been tested in the county.
State health officials and Giese also said Monday they believe the coronavirus is spreading from person to person within Wisconsin, evidence of “community spread” of the respiratory virus.
Previously, officials said known Wisconsin cases of COVID-19 likely stemmed from exposure to a known case or travel to an area with a known outbreak.
State health officials Monday also announced that 15 new coronavirus cases have been identified since Sunday. There are now 46 positive coronavirus tests in Wisconsin, not including one patient who has recovered, and 504 negative tests.
None of those cases are in Eau Claire, Chippewa or Dunn counties.
Wood County and Pierce County each have one identified case, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Those ill in Wisconsin are a “wide range of individuals,” some with minimal or no symptoms, some who are hospitalized and critically ill, said said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer with the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, in a phone call with reporters Monday.
State officials did not comment Monday on the ages of the people hospitalized.
The state is now strongly recommending that doctors order tests only for people who are “high risk” and are showing significant influenza symptoms, “so we can reserve tests for those we most need them for,” Giese said: “We are not recommending tests for limited symptoms unless, again, there’s a very clear high risk, or for the general public that is healthy and just wants to get a test.”
Health care facilities throughout the county are able to collect specimens from patients, and send them to labs in Madison and Milwaukee, who can then run the tests at a roughly 24-hour turnaround, Giese said.
Giese said she expects local testing capacity to grow in time, and noted that the county anticipates Mayo Clinic Health System and other facilities to eventually begin testing specimens.
The state public lab is now able to test around 400 specimens per day, and is now testing seven days a week, Westergaard said.
Cities across the U.S. have reported testing shortages, struggling to access not only test kits but also the chemicals needed to process those tests, said Andrea Palm, DHS secretary-designee.
“Currently at the state lab our tests are being turned around in one to two days,” Palm said, adding that that time frame could shrink as the lab expands its ability to test.
Containment methods
Also on Monday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Monday banned gatherings of 50 people or more in the state, effective at midnight tonight, for the duration of the public health emergency caused by COVID-19.
The gathering ban includes gatherings at public or private schools, theaters, conference rooms, meeting spaces, restaurants, gyms and places of worship, Evers said.
Grocery stores and food pantries, child care centers, pharmacies and hospitals will not be impacted by the gathering ban.
Restaurants and bars must operate at less than 50% capacity or have fewer than 50 people, “whichever is less,” Evers said in a call with reporters and state health officials Monday.
“This isn’t a decision I made lightly … but keeping folks safe and health has to be our highest priority,” Evers said Monday.
Wisconsin’s growth in cases Monday was “not unexpected,” Palm said.
Palm said: “In the coming days and weeks, there will be more disruptions in your lives. We are going to ask you to do more social distancing. I know this is difficult, but this is how we are going to prevent more people from becoming exposed and infected with COVID-19.”
DHS is asking people to stay home and avoid social gatherings specifically to support health care workers, Westergaard said.
Health care facilities are “remarkably well prepared to treat patients with COVID-19 … but we have finite number of ICU beds and ventilators,” Westergaard said. “In a pandemic situation, the real risk is the number of critically ill patients will grow too large too quickly, and we will not have enough resources to save everyone who needs critical care.”
Evers said Monday that he’s not currently considering moving the state’s April 7 elections, including a presidential primary — but Giese encouraged people to vote absentee as COVID-19 cases rise.
She also urged child care facilities to stay open — it is “essential so we can continue to respond to COVID-19” — and said those businesses are receiving guidance from the state on health measures.
Restaurants are encouraged to stay open “even with this order from the governor,” Giese said, but are strongly encouraged to keep patrons further apart, operate at lesser capacity and ask people to stay home when they’re sick.
“Our strongest encouragement to people is to be prepared for at least two weeks of being at home in case you’re someone that needs to self-quarantine because of a contact,” Giese said.
The Eau Claire health department’s dedicated phone line for COVID-19 support is 715-839-4725.