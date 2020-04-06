As a retired doctor, Sue Rowe of Altoona is well aware of the health risks associated with COVID-19.
Yet she and hundreds of other Chippewa Valley residents stand ready to serve as poll workers today if Wisconsin's spring election is held as scheduled — an outcome that was in doubt Monday after Gov. Tony Evers issued an order postponing the election but appeared certain after the state Supreme Court later overturned the order.
"I do think it's foolish that we're going to have to have face-to-face voting, but I feel like I have to support my city staff who have no choice but to be at the polls," said Rowe, an Altoona City Council member.
Though she and her husband, Altoona school board member Dave Rowe, aren't regular poll workers and are old enough to be considered in a high-risk group for complications from the new coronavirus, Sue Rowe said they agreed to help fill the void left when a majority of the city's usual poll workers backed out because of the potential danger posed by the virus.
"Our right to vote is really important and we should be doing everything we can to give everyone a chance to vote," she said. "I feel an obligation to do what I can in as reasonably low risk a way as I can."
Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said Monday that municipal clerks across the county had worked hard to recruit and train an adequate supply of poll workers and to ensure the county's more than 30 polling sites are safe. Poll worker numbers were bolstered by 64 Wisconsin National Guard members who volunteered to help in the county.
Mike Peterson, chairman of the town of Washington, said he and his wife, Kathy, joined several town employees and family members who stepped in as substitute poll workers to help alleviate the shortage.
"It has to be done and somebody has to do it, and we're willing to do that," Mike Peterson said.
During training, the poll workers were instructed about how to make Election Day as safe as possible by using social distancing, limiting the number of people in the building and minimizing the handling of paperwork, Kathy Peterson said.
"We need to do the best we can to keep people safe, but we also need to do the best we can to run this country," she said, referring to not having too many vacancies in local elected offices.
While Sue Rowe said she believes Altoona officials have done the best they can to minimize risk, she acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic is a "huge deal" and plans to take extra precautions by wearing an N95 mask she owns and a pair of gloves and having her husband do the same during their stints at the polls.
"I feel pretty comfortable with how the polling place is set up," she said, "but you just don't know."