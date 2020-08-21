EAU CLAIRE — Michael Turner began a job with the United States Postal Service in 2018. He worked as a city carrier assistant, delivering mail to residents on and around Main Street in east Eau Claire.
Turner held the job for about a year and enjoyed walking and talking with people along his route.
“It was great to get to know the neighborhood,” Turner said.
Turner gathered with about 20 people Friday morning to support the Postal Service. Holding signs and wearing masks, they demonstrated at two USPS locations in Eau Claire. At the downtown post office, 225 E. Madison Ave., consistent honks of support from drivers occurred. At the USPS carrier annex, 1420 N. Hastings Way, attendees waved to Postal Service employees departing for their daily routes.
The “Save the USPS” rally came after several recent changes at the organization that have delayed mail for some and raised concerns about the efficacy of mail-in voting.
Turner held a sign reading “Hands Off Our Big Blue Boxes and Our Sorting Machines” on one side and “Every Address, Every Day, Only the USPS” on the other, advocating for the importance of one of the country’s oldest institutions.
The rally came the same day that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy answered questions from a members of Congress about recent policy changes. A regional spokesperson for the USPS district that includes Eau Claire declined an interview with the Leader-Telegram “in light of the Postmaster General’s testimony before the U.S. Senate on Friday and the House on Monday.”
DeJoy, a Republican donor, began his role June 15 and cut many jobs as part of an “organizational realignment.” DeJoy also oversaw initiatives like changing retail hours, closure of processing facilities, disallowance of overtime for workers and removal of mail sorting equipment and collection boxes.
The cuts and initiatives resulted in legal action and widespread criticism. Many states have sued the Postal Service and postmaster general, arguing that the new policies are illegal and hinder states’ abilities to hold free, fair elections.
The USPS recently warned 46 states that mail ballots may not be delivered in time for the November general election. Democratic lawmakers have proposed a bill that would provide $25 billion in emergency funding to the Postal Service.
In a statement Tuesday, DeJoy announced the suspension of several changes “to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.” The suspension of initiatives means post office hours will not change; additional mail processing equipment and collection boxes will not be removed; additional mail processing facilities will not close; and overtime hours will continue to be approved as needed.
Jera Terreng organized the local rally because she wanted to support USPS workers and raise awareness of ongoing issues faced by the Postal Service. Terreng and others also mentioned the financial challenges posed by the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act. Among other mandates, the 2006 law requires the USPS to fund workers’ retirement benefits in advance, resulting in annual debt in the billions.
Terreng worked at the USPS for three years and called it “an amazing organization” that is affordable and accessible for a wide array of needs. She admired the dedication of longtime USPS employees during her three years as an employee.
Terreng said the massive organization, which employs more than 600,000 people, is a “complicated machine” that needs a leader with institutional knowledge and empathy for workers.
Terreng said the recent changes have lessened her confidence that mail-in voting, also called absentee voting, will occur accurately and on time this year.
Maggie Charles agreed. She said the post office is perhaps more crucial than ever during a pandemic that will result in more mail-in voting than previous years.
Charles, who attended the rally with her three children, was alarmed to hear about the recent Postal Service changes. She said she did not receive her mail ballot during Wisconsin’s spring primary and did drive-through voting, which she also plans to do in November.
Charles said more resources should be geared toward the post office to make mail-in voting as easy as possible.
“The USPS has a hard enough job as it is, and the last thing we need to do is make it harder,” Charles said. “It seems like common sense.”
In addition to mail-in voting ballots, ralliers mentioned the importance of rural deliveries and crucial items like prescriptions provided by the USPS. Charles has a sister who receives medication through the mail, and she worries about that potential delay.
Julianne Lepp expressed a similar concern. Lepp said her mother-in-law often receives medicine in the mail. The medication has not been delayed, but Lepp feels disconcerted by the possibility.
When she first heard about potential mail delays, Lepp reacted with disbelief.
“Any efforts to delay mail are harmful to people on the margins and people who need the essential services of the post office,” Lepp said.
Lepp called the Postal Service a crucial aspect of the country's democracy.
“In a free society we need the support of our institutions to support that freedom and ability to vote and participate in our democracy, and when those institutions become potentially slowed down or are in jeopardy, that’s a huge concern,” Lepp said.
Turner agreed.
“This is a critical part of infrastructure for our government and our society," Turner said. “Open lines of communication are necessary for any functioning democracy, and the post office has been providing open lines of communication since the Revolutionary War.”
Turner added that the wide-ranging scale of the USPS is vital, especially during COVID-19.
“How are you getting your toilet paper these days? ‘I ordered it online,’” Turner said. “Who delivers that? It’s the post office, and if the post office doesn’t work, then the pandemic economy doesn’t work.”
During his time working for the USPS, Turner realized the integral function mail carriers serve in a community.
Wearing a shirt and holding a sign that said “U.S. Mail Not For Sale,” Peter Hable described his 36 years as a Postal Service city letter carrier that ended when he retired in June. Hable worked at the USPS after being discharged from the Navy, a common occurrence, as the Postal Service employs more than 100,000 military veterans.
Hable enjoyed working for residents and learning about the community he delivered to, so Friday provided a chance to acknowledge current employees.
As ralliers left the carrier annex, a USPS worker heading to her vehicle thanked them for the support.
“Thanks for delivering the mail!” Terreng replied.