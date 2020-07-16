A few summers ago, Eau Claire native Chris Wood participated in a unique event in Washington, D.C. Alongside many other people with disabilities, Wood left his motorized wheelchair and crawled up the United States Capitol steps.
The action mirrored an event that occurred in the spring of 1990 and was instrumental in passing the the Americans with Disabilities Act later that year. The ADA, which was signed into law July 26, is a landmark piece of legislation that provided equal rights for people with disabilities, who account for about one-fifth of the country’s population.
While crawling those steps, Wood, who has cerebral palsy and has done disability advocacy work for many years, felt fortunate that he and millions of people like him were granted legal protection in many areas under the ADA.
“It was very emotional for me, just knowing that if I had lived even 10 years earlier I might’ve been locked up in an institution,” Wood said. “It really hit home how important that piece of legislation is.”
For Wood and many people in the Chippewa Valley, the ADA represents fuller participation in society. It mandates equal access to employment, transportation, government programs and facilities, public settings, service animals and information. Some of the ADA’s most noticeable effects include disability signs, hallway handrails, entrance ramps to buildings, and accessible seating, door handles, restrooms and parking spots.
The ADA enabled Wood, 31, to attend UW-Stout, earn a degree and secure his current occupation as a disability job coach. Despite the legal standards under the ADA, Wood sometimes has had to challenge institutions for his rights, such as accessible bathrooms.
“Not every business or not every institution was, shall we say, willing to accommodate,” Wood said. “You still have to fight like hell for your rights sometimes.”
Reasonable accommodation from businesses for deaf and hard of hearing people is another important pillar under the ADA. Local resident Erin Odegard is deaf and cannot imagine living without services required under the ADA, saying she likely wouldn’t have a job without the legal protection.
Interpreters are the most significant aspect of those accommodations for Odegard, who utilizes their services on a near daily basis. (Odegard spoke with the Leader-Telegram over the phone using an interpreter).
Odegard said COVID-19 has presented some challenges, such as interpreters working remotely instead of in-person, but local businesses are willing to accommodate her. She added that technology has “bridged the gap” for some people who had communication challenges, and Odegard hopes that will continue to improve in the years ahead.
Wood said the Chippewa Valley is very accommodating overall, but he said education about disability rights could be better. Wood believes that is particularly important for parents raising children with disabilities.
“When their kid gets out of high school, they don’t know where to go, they don’t know where to turn, they don’t know what’s there to protect them,” Wood said.
Online exhibit
A new local display could play a role in improving education. To honor the three decades that have passed since the ADA became law, UW-Eau Claire organized a digital exhibit, “ADA30: Accessibility in the Chippewa Valley.”
Conceived of by Katherine Schneider, an Eau Claire County Board supervisor and UW-Eau Claire psychologist emerita, the exhibit provides information about the ADA and highlights local and national examples.
It was initially planned to be a physical display on campus, but that changed after coronavirus. Schneider, who is blind, said that may benefit the exhibit, since more people can access it online at https://lib02.uwec.edu/Omeka/s/ada30/page/ada30.
Schneider said the ADA is crucial because it requires equal access that may not have otherwise occurred.
“People with disabilities historically have been sidelined,” Schneider said. “If something’s been provided, it’s separate and oftentimes unequal … It’s a law, but the only reason it becomes a reality is because people take it on and do something about it when they find something that’s inaccessible. If people don’t embrace it, it isn’t going to happen.”
Schneider also wrote a poem celebrating the ADA that is included in the exhibit. Inspired by “Still I Rise” by Maya Angelou, the ending of Schneider’s poem reads: “We won’t stop until all can play / Work, love and pray in whatever way. / So celebrate with us. Because of the ADA / And caring people, we can say / Together we’ll all rise!”
Greg Kocken, UW-Eau Claire special collections librarian and archivist, helped organize the exhibit. It will be available through at least the end of December, and Kocken said the digital display could stay up through the 2021 spring semester.
Kocken learned a lot while working on the exhibit, such as the importance of accessible door handles and curb cuts where a sidewalk and road intersect.
“I saw this as an opportunity to educate myself,” Kocken said. “Like so many Americans, I see accessible parking and other elements of the Americans with Disabilities Act every single day, often without knowing or fully understanding or, honestly, appreciating why these elements are part of our society.”
The ADA mandates changes that may appear small, but the adjustments can make a huge difference for someone with disabilities. Schneider said many able-bodied people don’t notice the benefits until they have an injury and limited mobility, for example. The ADA has small positive unintended consequences as well, such as ramps that help people pushing strollers.
Odegard said able-bodied people should learn from people with disabilities because it will lead to improvements for society as a whole.
“If people don’t listen to our experiences, there’s no way to change the system and have it better and more accessible,” Odegard said.
Kocken agreed and hopes visitors view their surrounding differently and recognize why certain aspects are needed for people with disabilities.
“I hope others who view this site walk away from this, just as I have, by being able to see the world around them in a new light,” Kocken said.
Local progress
The exhibit may also provide the chance to consider areas for improvement, such as making entryways inside buildings easier to use. Kocken noted that nearly all exterior doors on public buildings have automatic capabilities and entrance ramps, but not all interior doors are accessible for people with disabilities.
Wood also mentioned a few local areas for improvement. Those include more consistent transportation options and developers consulting with a disability expert to make sure a new building is equally accessible.
“Design everything with people with disabilities in mind first, and then everybody benefits,” Wood said.
On a more personal level, Wood said an important aspect involves presuming competence and talking directly to people with disabilities. For example, he recalled many times at restaurants when a waiter asked his parents what Wood wanted to order instead of asking him.
“Always presume that the person with a disability can speak for themselves,” Wood said. “It’s a much more powerful thing … If societies do that, people with disabilities open up right away and tell you their story. We’re kind of fun sometimes.”
Schneider said local accommodations are good but noted that COVID-19 has altered her life in recent months. Touching public surfaces to read braille now poses a risk, for example. The main area that will require work going forward involves digital communication services, she said. That is especially true during the pandemic, when the vast majority of information is most accessible online.
“It’s more and more necessary for blind people using screen reading technology to have access,” Schneider said.
The Eau Claire County Board and Eau Claire City Council recently passed resolutions declaring July 26 American with Disabilities Act Awareness Day. On that day next week, Schneider will enjoy the progress made. Her plans include withdrawing money from an ATM with audio assistance, something that was not available before the ADA. She also plans to go on a walk with her black lab Calvin, a Seeing Eye dog, since service animals are universally covered by the ADA after previously being under various state laws.
In prior years, Wood often gathered with friends with disabilities to celebrate the ADA anniversary. Because of coronavirus, this year he plans to stay home and watch documentaries like “Crip Camp” on Netflix, which focuses on the disability rights movement.
For Wood, the anniversary serves as a reminder to embrace his identity.
“We’re very proud of our disabilities,” Wood said. “Most of us wouldn’t want to change it for anything.”