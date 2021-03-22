EAU CLAIRE — More than 2 million Wisconsin residents became eligible on Monday to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but all local vaccine providers require people to schedule appointments to get a shot.
Health care workers, first responders, teachers, restaurant workers and people over 65 were already eligible in Wisconsin, but this week the state added people with specific underlying medical conditions — including cancer, diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure and others — and people who are overweight or obese.
That group represents around 70% of Wisconsin’s population, state health officials said last week.
Here’s how to find a vaccine appointment at Eau Claire-area providers.
Some sites are accepting people who aren’t their patients; other sites require you to be a pre-existing patient at the organization.
Vaccine supply is still limited. Organizations will not have enough vaccine doses ready right away to vaccine everyone in Phase 1C, Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director, said last week, urging patience.
Prevea and HSHS hospitals
Prevea Health, HSHS Sacred Heart and HSHS St. Joseph’s hospitals are offering vaccines at one consolidated site: A pop-up vaccination clinic at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N 50th Ave., Lake Hallie.
The site began vaccinating people in Phase 1C on Monday.
People do not need to be a Prevea or HSHS patient to get a vaccine at the Lake Hallie site.
The Lake Hallie site is not accepting walk-ins; people must find and register for an appointment beforehand.
If a person already has a MyPrevea account, they should sign in to their account to schedule their vaccine, according to Prevea. If the person doesn’t already have a MyPrevea account, they can create one for free at prevea.com/vaccine. If someone lacks internet access, they can call 1-833-344-4373 to find and schedule an appointment.
At a person’s first vaccine appointment, Prevea staff will schedule the second appointment. People should plan to be available for their second appointment three weeks after their first Pfizer dose, or four weeks after their first Moderna dose, according to Prevea. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose series and doesn’t require a second appointment.
“We’ll continue to open up appointments as vaccine supply comes to us,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health president and CEO, at a Thursday press conference in Eau Claire.
Mayo Clinic Health System
Mayo Clinic is prioritizing its patients who are highest in the state’s eligibility categories, and “expanded eligibility does not mean additional vaccine appointments are available,” said Susanne Degen, vice chair of administration of Mayo Clinic’s Northwest Wisconsin region, in a statement emailed to the Leader-Telegram.
Mayo Clinic is offering appointments to people in order of priority: It started with front-line health care workers and first responders, then people 65 and older, then teachers and other public-facing essential workers, according to its website.
“We will need additional supply to significantly expand our vaccination appointment capacity,” Degen said.
As of Monday, Mayo Clinic is notifying its 60-or-older patients that they can schedule a vaccine appointment, Degen said.
Mayo Clinic will contact existing patients who are eligible based on their age by sending an email to their patient online services account. If the person doesn’t have an active patient services account, Mayo Clinic will send a letter in the mail.
“We are sending notifications by age, starting with the oldest patients, and working down to age 16,” the clinic said on its website.
People who are eligible based on their occupation — like teachers, health care workers, first responders and restaurant workers — can sign up for an appointment by visiting Mayo’s website at tinyurl.com/5cbadww9, Degen said. Those people do not have to be existing Mayo Clinic patients to sign up.
Marshfield Clinic Health System
As of Monday, Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, 2116 Craig Rd., is still vaccinating a fairly large group of people who are 65 and older, said Matt Schneider, regional communications manager for Marshfield Clinic Health System.
“Once we have those folks done, we’ll transition to providing doses to everyone else who is eligible,” Schneider said.
As of Monday, anyone who is eligible in Wisconsin — including people in Phase 1C — can take a survey and sign up to get on Marshfield Clinic’s vaccine waitlist.
To take the survey and get on the waitlist, people can visit the clinic’s website at www.marshfieldclinic.org/covidvaccine or call 877-998-0880.
Once people join the waitlist, Marshfield Clinic will offer appointments to them based on priority, according to its website.
Marshfield Clinic hasn’t set a date when it will begin vaccinating people in Phase 1C on its waitlist, however.
People don’t have to be a Marshfield Clinic patient to join its waitlist, Schneider said.
OakLeaf Surgical Hospital
People interested in getting vaccinated at OakLeaf Surgical Hospital, 1000 OakLeaf Way, Altoona, should visit the hospital’s website at www.oakleafsurgical.com to sign up for a vaccination, said Amy Lueck, the hospital’s operations coordinator, in an email.
Appointments at a March 25 vaccine clinic at the hospital appeared to be already filled as of Monday night.
“The website is updated weekly once the state notifies us of our vaccine allotment for the week,” Lueck said.
People who sign up for a vaccine at OakLeaf Surgical Hospital using its website will get an email with details, Lueck added.
Local health department clinics
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is planning vaccination clinics for eligible people this week at Memorial and North high schools, but those clinics are appointment-only, said Audrey Boerner, public information officer for the Health Department’s pandemic response.
The health department is sending invitations to people who have registered via the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry.
“If we have additional spots available, those clinic sign ups get listed directly on our website,” Boerner said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
The Health Department’s website is covid19eauclaire.com.
People currently eligible for a vaccine can join the state’s registry at tinyurl.com/dwspn992 or at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-registry.htm. People who aren’t currently eligible for a vaccine will have the option to join a waitlist.
After a person who’s currently eligible joins the state registry, they’ll be notified when they can schedule an appointment, according to the DHS.
Local pharmacies
Several Eau Claire-area pharmacies are also potential vaccine providers, though supply and availability vary.
The Walmart Supercenter pharmacy, 3915 Gateway Dr., Eau Claire, isn’t offering any new vaccine appointments as of Monday because it hasn’t received vaccine doses in the past two weeks, said Kristi Fecik, a pharmacist at the Eau Claire Walmart pharmacy. The store is hoping to have doses available in the near future, Fecik noted.
The Eau Claire, Lake Hallie and Menomonie Walmart pharmacy locations are listed on a Walmart.com registry of pharmacies that will be offering vaccine appointments. That registry can be found at walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Sam’s Club, 4001 Gateway Drive, Eau Claire can offer a limited number of appointments to people currently eligible in Wisconsin, which includes people in Phase 1C, said Brooke Bailey, Sam’s Club pharmacy manager.
But the number of vaccine doses the Sam’s Club pharmacy has received has been inconsistent so far, so the pharmacy is currently only scheduling appointments in person or via phone call, Bailey said.
The Sam’s Club pharmacy in Eau Claire can be reached at 715-839-1094.
If the pharmacy begins receiving vaccine doses more consistently, it hopes to open online appointment scheduling, Bailey added.
Two Walgreens locations in Eau Claire — one at 1819 S. Hastings Way, another at 1106 W. Clairemont Ave. — are also listed by the state as vaccine providers. The Walgreens corporate office asked people interested in getting vaccines at Walgreens to visit www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 or to call 1-800-925-4733.
Walgreens is not accepting walk-in appointments, a Walgreens corporate spokesperson told the Leader-Telegram in an email.
Coming soon: An Eau Claire FEMA site
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open a large-scale vaccination site in Eau Claire later this spring.
FEMA plans to open and staff a mass vaccination clinic at UW-Eau Claire's Zorn Arena, 121 Garfield Ave., beginning April 8.
The site will have the capacity to vaccinate 1,200 people per day, although vaccine supply will probably be considerably less than that, at least during the site’s early stages, health officials said last week.
The state will allocate the Eau Claire site at least 3,500 doses weekly, possibly ramping up to 7,000 first doses each week, Gov. Tony Evers’ administration said in the announcement last week.
There isn’t a sign-up process for the FEMA site yet, but the Eau Claire City-County Health Department plans to release more information as early as this week, Giese said Thursday.
Need help getting an appointment?
If people need help getting an appointment or have questions, the state has a toll-free vaccine hotline at 1-844-684-1064. People can call that number from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with questions or for help registering for an appointment, the state Department of Health Services said Monday. That hotline has Spanish, Hmong, Chinese Mandarin, Hindi and Somali language assistance available.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department also has a COVID-19 hotline at 715-831-7425.
A list of all vaccine providers in the state — which can be broken down by county — is available at the DHS’ website, www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-map.htm.
One in four Wisconsin residents has received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Monday.
Almost 15% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.
By May 1, anyone 16 or older will be eligible to get a vaccine, according to the DHS.