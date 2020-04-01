The new coronavirus continues to plague the world and the effects are being felt heavily in all industries, but especially in the field of music.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has forced political leaders across the world, including Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, to shut down all non-essential businesses in order to slow the spread of the virus. This means every performance venue, bar, restaurant and public gathering area has been taken from musicians around the world. Many musicians in the Chippewa Valley perform music on the side of full-time job, but for those who don’t have this luxury, the effects of these closings may be detrimental to their livelihoods.
Nick Anderson, lead-singer/guitarist of local band Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers, said about 90 percent of his income comes from performances and merchandise, which for the next few months has all been thrown out the window. He said teaching guitar lessons, instructing others on branding and other revenue streams are essential to discover if full-time musicians like himself are going to be able to recover financially without concerts to rely on.
“It’s a devastating loss of income,” Anderson said. “I’ve just been working as hard as I can ... to try and find other revenue streams. It is unfortunate to lose all of our shows, but there are other opportunities that are opening up. It just all depends on if those other opportunities can provide an income or not.”
Shut down
Dan Harm, guitarist/lead singer of local cover band and Rock Fest 2020 artist Contingency, said he has been financially devastated by the coronavirus restrictions and he doesn’t have many other options for earning income due to the nature of the music he performs.
“I’ve lost my income completely,” Harm said. “I don’t just play live, I also DJ and host karaoke, but everything has been closed. Some musicians who play originals can perform online and monetize it, but for my band who primarily plays cover songs, I won’t be able to collect any sort of compensation for anything that I do. So, those people need to stream and play as much as possible, because that’s the only way we’re making money right now.”
While the cancellations are disappointing personally and financially for Harm and his band mates, he said that ultimately the measures are for the best because the health and safety of everyone involved are paramount.
“We understand completely,” Harm said. “We’ve had this happen before, not necessarily this same situation, but in the past when there has been a bad snowstorm we’ve decided not to play before to keep everyone safe. Yeah, it hurts us because we can’t make money in that situation and we enjoy each other’s company, but if something were to happen and someone got sick or hurt because they came to one of our shows, I don’t think we could continue playing knowing something like that happened.”
Cutting back
Full-time local musician Sean Joseph said both of his primary income streams (performing and teaching guitar lessons) have been put into jeopardy until at least June due to the coronavirus restrictions.
“I understand shows being canceled just because the disease is very communicable and a lot of people are close to one another in those settings,” Joseph said. “But what’s hard is a lot of families aren’t interested in taking lessons right now, and especially aren’t into doing online lessons, so I’ve lost a fair amount of my students for the time being. So, in the meantime I’ve just be subsisting on a lot of rice, potatoes, bananas, eggs to get by. And I’ve looked into unemployment benefits, but it doesn’t look like they’re currently offering any for self-employed people.”
The musical restrictions have extended to the education system as well, with all in-person concerts and ensembles at UW-Eau Claire moving online or being outright canceled. Local music festivals such as the Eau Claire Jazz Festival have also been canceled, leaving music at all levels in a state of perpetual suspension.
More free time
Nicole Johnson, trumpet play for local funk group Uncommon Denominator and UW-Eau Claire student, said a silver lining to all of the hardships local musicians are facing is it is leaving people with more free time than they’ve ever had before and a few opportunities may befall people through collaboration.
“People really need to check in on each other,” Johnson said. “This can be a good time to start collaborating more with each other and doing things they haven’t had time to before. I know I’m starting things I haven’t been able to since starting college, like picking up a new instrument.”
While musicians aren’t able to perform for their fans or network in the traditional sense, online platforms have also become a place for musicians to stay in touch and make a little extra income. Facebook livestreams have become a popular occurrence for bands on all levels, with viewers being given the option to donate to their favorite groups to help support them through this touch time.
Dallas Bennett, owner of Eau Claire based guitar repair shop Bennett Guitar Company, said the core of the hardship the community is facing in terms of music is the fact it is usually an escape for people, and without it people are having a hard time finding other vices to tide them over until the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
“Music has always been artwork for your ears,” Bennett said. “It has always helped people get through their differences and communicate things words aren’t able to. Without it, distractions are getting harder-and-harder to find. We’ve got to find things to keep morale high, because it is taking a toll on every single person and every single industry. It’s tough.”
Until musicians hit the stage again, the coronavirus’ impact on local, national and international music will continue to be felt with the hope of it subsiding on the horizon.