EAU CLAIRE — A majority of people currently incarcerated at the Eau Claire County Jail received COVID-19 vaccinations earlier this week.
According to Capt. Dave Riewestahl with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office’s security services division, 75 of 148 incarcerated people and 10 jail staff received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a one-shot dose, during a mass vaccination Tuesday at the county jail. The event was carried out in part by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
The vaccine was made available to all incarcerated people but was not mandatory, and just over half accepted. The Eau Claire County Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee received this information during its meeting Wednesday.
Riewestahl told the committee that 51% of incarcerated people being vaccinated is good. He said he wished the percentage was higher but noted individuals cannot be forced to receive a vaccine.
“I would’ve liked to see more (vaccinations), but it’s a personal decision,” Riewestahl said.
Going forward, Riewestahl said the jail is open to additional mass vaccinations, as is the Health Department.
Riewestahl said some incarcerated people who did not receive a vaccine this week could be more open to vaccination when they see its effectiveness on people around them. He said that type of hesitancy occurred among some jail staff as well, who were eligible to receive a vaccine in January.
“There’s still that apprehension of the unknown,” Riewestahl said.
Riewestahl said resources were available Tuesday to people who had short-term side effects from the vaccine like chills, fatigue and fever. He said it is unknown how many of the 73 incarcerated people who did not receive the vaccine this week were previously vaccinated.
In Wisconsin, incarcerated individuals are in priority group 1B for COVID-19 vaccinations, meaning they were eligible as of March 1.
COVID-19 case update
As of Monday, March 22, the county jail does not have any current cases of COVID-19. So far, the jail has administered 478 COVID-19 tests, 28 of which were positive, which is a 5.9% infection rate. All 28 people have recovered, and there have been zero hospitalizations or deaths.
Other business
The committee unanimously approved a resolution “requesting the state of Wisconsin strengthen its hate crime statute to provide enhanced security to members of Wisconsin’s marginalized communities.”
The resolution, authored by Supervisor Zoe Roberts, adds “gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, or veteran’s status” to the list of protected people under the state’s hate crime law. Moreover, it “mandates that hate crime data be collected, retained, and made publicly available based on demographic statistics by the Attorney General of the State of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Justice.”
The resolution also “requires sworn law enforcement officers to receive specialized hate crime training and continuing education on a biennial basis.”
The resolution was authored the week after March 16 shootings in Atlanta that killed eight people — including six women of Asian descent — at three Asian-owned businesses.
The next Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee meeting is scheduled for April 28.