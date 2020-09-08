Marshfield Clinic is asking the public to consider providing child care for their employees' children, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and a "potential for a surge in cases throughout Wisconsin in the coming months," the clinic said in a news release Tuesday.
As students return to schools and universities, Marshfield Clinic is updating its database of child care needs and resources, which it says it created in March.
Marshfield Clinic said in the news release: "As a result we had more than 450 people offer their services, which allowed our employees to prepare for and treat COVID patients."
The clinic is updating its list of employees seeking child care, and will include more information about the need for tutoring or online learning assistance.
People who want to help provide child care can send an email to childcare@marshfieldclinic.org with their name; age; city of residence; date and time of availability; what age groups they're willing to care for; any special qualifications; if they have transportation and how far they're willing to travel to provide child care; and anything else relevant. That information will be posted on an internal website and a health care worker may reach out to you, according to Marshfield Clinic.