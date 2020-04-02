A local hospital is preparing to run COVID-19 tests at its Eau Claire clinical laboratory, beginning as soon as next week.
Officials say it will mean just hours of waiting time for results — instead of the multiple days it has taken to receive results from state or commercial labs.
Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire will have capacity to test roughly 150 specimens per day, said regional communications manager Matt Schneider.
The Marshfield lab in Eau Claire was undergoing validation Thursday to test its ability to analyze COVID-19 specimens. It’s aiming to start running tests next week, Schneider said.
The Eau Claire lab plans to offer that testing 24 hours a day, seven days a week, said Dr. Timothy Uphoff, section head of Marshfield Clinic’s molecular pathology laboratory.
Eau Claire patients will likely be able to expect results “within a couple hours,” Uphoff said.
It will likely be the first Eau Claire area hospital to run tests on-site. Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., is running all COVID-19 tests for Mayo Clinic Health System, and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital is sending its COVID-19 specimens to a state lab in Madison or Milwaukee, the hospitals told the Leader-Telegram Thursday.
The biggest challenge has been sourcing materials: swabs, transport media and COVID-19 testing devices, Uphoff said.
Before Marshfield Clinic was approved to run COVID-19 tests, it would wait more than a week for some results after the tests were sent to a reference laboratory, Uphoff said — since those labs were quickly overwhelmed with tests.
Commercial laboratories have been returning tests in four to 10 days, Uphoff said: “They have not fulfilled their promise of timely tests … that’s been a big disappointment.”
Once testing was happening on-site at Marshfield Clinic, test results from the hospital’s coverage area were returning within hours, he said.
Testing still prioritized
When a person suspected of having COVID-19 has a swab taken, MMC-Eau Claire’s lab will have the ability to run tests for COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, all on the same specimen, Uphoff said.
People will be tested for any combination of those viruses at their medical providers’ discretion.
Rather than using a nose or a throat swab, specimens will be collected using a nasopharyngeal swab, Uphoff said — a longer swab with a thin shaft that tries to reach the back of the throat behind the nose. It is the most sensitive type of specimen used for testing, he added.
A shortage of the chemical needed to process COVID-19 tests, called a reagent, is also contributing to the shortage of tests, Uphoff said.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has said the state will prioritize testing for health care workers and people who are already hospitalized.
“We still have limited capacity. We’re still following those CDC guidelines, but we have the ability to get a test result back in hours instead of days,” Schneider said Thursday. He noted that the quicker timeline will help health care workers who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
“Every qualified, experienced person is incredibly valuable. To get an answer (about) when they’re safe to work or they’re not in a matter of hours rather than days, that’s an absolute game changer,” Schneider said.
MMC-Eau Claire initially planned to use a drive-thru testing site, but Schneider said the plan was “predicated on these testing kits being much more widely available than they ended up being.”
Instead of a drive-thru site, MMC-Eau Claire instead is using a respiratory clinic, and asks people to call its nurse line for pre-screening.
Anyone who believes they have COVID-19 symptoms, even if they are not a MMC-Eau Claire patient, can call Marshfield’s COVID-19 screening line, 844-342-6276, and will be asked questions by a nurse to determine if they should come to the site for testing, Schneider said.
Uphoff praised the clinic’s collaboration in a pandemic situation.
“It really takes a village for us to bring up this type of testing so quickly,” he said.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causes mild symptoms in about 80% of people infected, but severe complications can develop, including pneumonia.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425.