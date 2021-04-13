EAU CLAIRE — For this year’s prom celebrations, Chippewa Valley high school students will don masks in addition to their tuxedos and gowns.
To cut down on the risk of spreading COVID-19, local high schools and student councils are organizing different prom celebrations this year.
Some schools are holding dances; others are forgoing tradition in favor of outdoor parties.
But teachers and prom organizers universally said they’re proud of their students for sticking through a hard year.
“They’re a pretty motivated bunch,” said Kevin Mesiar, a North biology, human anatomy and physiology teacher and NHS Student Council adviser.
North to skip prom dance this year
North High School in Eau Claire won’t hold a traditional dance at its prom celebrations, opting instead for an outdoor party and a formal dinner.
The North Student Council’s prom committee, which is organizing the event, decided against a dance after receiving advice from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, Mesiar said.
“They said that would be the highest-risk component of any event we had,” Mesiar said. “It’s been a couple months of collaborating with (the Health Department), trying to build a plan that fits the community guidelines but still lets students have fun.”
Instead, North’s prom will be held over two days, beginning April 16 with an outdoor event open to all North students in 9th through 12th grade.
From 5 to 7 p.m. in the school’s parking lot, students can attend the outdoor carnival including music, yard games, raffles and three food trucks, Mesiar said.
The next day, April 17 from 6:30 to 11 p.m., North students in 11th and 12th grades will celebrate at The Lismore Hotel event center in Eau Claire.
Instead of a dance, students will attend a catered dinner and a movie, along with raffles and photo opportunities.
“It includes everything you’d see at a prom, minus the dance,” Mesiar said.
At both prom events, students will be physically distanced and required to wear masks.
Some have critiqued the lack of a prom dance. A student-led petition asking North to hold a traditional dance at its prom yielded several hundred signatures.
“I certainly recognize the perspective of these students,” Mesiar said, acknowledging that some North students are looking to organize an alternative prom event. “This is something that extends far beyond our school. What we do in our prom event doesn’t happen in a microcosm.”
Memorial opts for cohorts
Instead of skipping a prom dance, Eau Claire’s Memorial High School is planning to divide its prom into three separate two-hour “bubbles” to cut down on the number of students who are in attendance at once.
The high school is holding a “Red Carpet Mask-arade” prom for juniors and seniors on May 15 at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.
The venue has a capacity limit, so Memorial’s prom will be divided into three two-hour periods, said Memorial principal Dave Oldenberg.
In each two-hour period, up to 250 students will be able to attend the dance. When the two-hour period is up, the next group of up to 250 students will attend, followed by the final group.
Between each two-hour period, the venue will be cleaned and sanitized, Oldenberg said.
Students must also stay in groups of four to six. Each student group will be asked to keep 3 feet of distance from other student groups, Oldenberg said.
“We’ll be able to have up to 750 students in a roughly six-hour period,” he said, noting that students will use both the indoor and outdoor area at Florian Gardens. “We’re able to have a dance, a (prom) court, all the formalities of prom. Students still have an opportunity to socialize before and after prom. We’re excited about this.”
Memorial is requiring attendees to wear masks, but it will offer masks and hand sanitizer at the dance.
Only Memorial students will be allowed to attend, and pre-packaged desserts will be served.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department approved the school’s plan and has worked with the school on virus precautions, Oldenberg said.
“If we would have to do some contact tracing, we’d mitigate the risk to those pods of four or six students,” Oldenberg said.
Altoona to hold distanced dance, live music
At the Altoona High School, this spring’s prom will include a dance and a DJ, but students will be asked to stay 3 feet apart from each other.
Juniors and seniors can attend on April 24, but the event is limited to AHS students, said AHS teachers Katelyn Adams and Sophie Tallard, who helped organize this year’s prom.
Prom organizers are requiring both students and parents to sign a protocol, agreeing to follow the precautions or they’ll be asked to leave the event. Students must return the form before buying tickets to the prom, Tallard said.
AHS’ traditional prom grand march, which parents typically watch from inside the school, will this year be livestreamed on RailTV, hosted on the school district’s website, www.altoona.k12.wi.us.
Just over 200 juniors and seniors at Altoona will be eligible to attend the event, Tallard added.
Organizing prom during a pandemic was challenging, Adams said: “So many want a normal high school experience, which includes a prom. But there definitely are students worried about COVID-19, so you also need to respect that … it was tough to figure out the logistics of it, how we’ll keep everyone separated and safe and still have fun.”
Chippewa Falls holds April prom
Chippewa Falls Senior High School held its prom April 10 at the school, said Chi-Hi principal Donna Goodman.
Juniors and seniors attended, and masks were required.
It was the first prom held since 2019, the school district said.
Chi-Hi deliberately held its prom in between sports seasons, “so if any students had to be quarantined they wouldn’t miss any senior competitions in their spring season,” Goodman said in an email to the Leader-Telegram. “The students were wonderful, safe and grateful for the event.”
Businesses chip in to celebrate seniors
To honor seniors who haven’t been able to properly celebrate their final year of high school, more than 30 local businesses in Eau Claire are offering specials and discounts until the end of May to seniors, a group of local parents announced in a news release.
Nearly 1,000 senior students from North, Memorial, McKinley Charter School, the Eau Claire Virtual School and Regis High School have received a validation sticker to receive perks at those participating businesses.