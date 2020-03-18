Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire opened the area’s first COVID-19 drive-through testing site Wednesday, a measure aimed at pre-screened patients who meet criteria for COVID-19 and are referred for testing.
Mayo Clinic likely won’t be the only facility in Eau Claire to offer speedier ways for specific patients to get tested for the virus.
Marshfield Clinic Health System is “actively planning” drive-through COVID-19 screening clinics in Eau Claire, Rice Lake and Ladysmith, spokesman Matt Schneider said Wednesday.
“We’re still having to work through some of the logistics … but we have a location selected and are in the process of pulling together the materials, supplies, staff and protective material to be able to do this,” Schneider said.
Marshfield’s Eau Claire testing location could be up and running as soon as the end of this week or early next week, he said.
Patients who want to be tested at the Mayo Clinic site must first call their Mayo primary care clinic and talk with a provider or nurse, who will decide if patients meet criteria and schedule a test, according to a news release from Mayo Clinic.
Drive-through tests will not be offered to people who haven’t been pre-screened via phone, the clinic said.
The clinic urged people not to show up to testing sites without pre-screening.
“The virus spreads rapidly and this process will help minimize potential exposure to other patients and staff,” Mayo Clinic said in the news release.
The clinic won’t ask for copayment from patients at the test site, said Jason Craig, regional chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin.
As of now, the testing site’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Mayo Clinic recommended Mayo patients with symptoms:
- Call their Mayo Clinic primary care clinic or provider for a phone screening; they may be directed to a dedicated COVID-19 line.
- If the person meets the criteria for testing, patients will be directed to the location of the drive-through testing site.
- At the drive-through, Mayo Clinic staff will collect testing specimens from patients from their car.
- Specimens will be sent to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. for analysis.
Schneider said Marshfield Clinic does not know how many specimens its drive-through testing sites could collect each day.
“We don’t know what the demand will look like,” he said. “All those recommendations have been very fluid and changing. The other thing we have to contend with is availability of supplies.”
HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls aren’t pursuing drive-up COVID-19 test sites at this time, said HSHS public relations specialist Karen Kraus.
Over 50 people in Eau Claire County have been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, said Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director, at a press conference Wednesday. Of those 50-some tests, over 20 have returned as negative, she said. The rest are pending.
Wisconsin DHS has said it will prioritize several categories of people for COVID-19 testing: people critically ill with unexplained pneumonia or respiratory symptoms, people hospitalized with contact with known COVID-19 cases or who have traveled to an area with known community spread, people hospitalized with unexplained fevers and respiratory symptoms and health care workers with unexplained fevers and signs of respiratory illness.
“In our efforts to make COVID-19 testing more accessible to Mayo Clinic Health System patients in our community, it could not have happened without the pro-active support and resources from the Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire Fire Department and the Eau Claire City Emergency Preparedness Team,” Craig said. “We are incredibly grateful and we thank them for all of their continued hard work.”
At two press conferences Wednesday, local leaders and lawmakers urged people to practice social distancing, and said “essential services” would remain available to the community.
The city of Eau Claire will continue running its public transit program, and its police and fire departments will remain staffed, said city manager Dale Peters.
“The water system in the city of Eau Claire is safe and will remain safe, and water will remain coming into your homes,” Peters added at a press conference Wednesday.
Giese said following Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ order banning large gatherings of more than 10 people is “critically important.”
“We expect people will be doing the right thing across our state to make sure individuals are safe,” she said.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, at the press conference said there is bipartisan support for federal coronavirus response legislation, including measures that would eliminate payment for COVID-19 testing and give workers paid sick leave.
“We’ll be only as healthy as the person next to us,” Kind said. “We’ve never been more depending on the health of our society.”