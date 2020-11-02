EAU CLAIRE — Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals in northwestern Wisconsin are temporarily deferring elective care due to a surge in COVID-19 patients.
As of Friday, 68 patients were in MCHS hospitals in this region due to COVID-19, including 52 in Eau Claire.
"This situation is serious. We now are at risk of overwhelming our health care system," Dr. Richard Helmers, regional vice president for MCHS, said in a news release.
By deferring elective care in our region, MCHC can focus on the urgent needs of the influx of COVID-19 positive patients who require hospital care, the news release stated.
In addition to patients with coronavirus, MCHS is dealing with more than 200 employees who are unable to come to work due to exposure to COVID-19 or testing positive for the virus. Employees from other areas are bring brought in to help with the workload, according to the news release.
Helmers urges residents to take precautions to reduce the spread of coronavirus, including avoiding large gatherings, wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing and frequently washing your hands.
In addition to MCHS, other hospitals in the region have patients receiving care for COVID-19. As of Thursday, a total of 112 people across 15 northwestern Wisconsin counties were hospitalized due to COVID-19.