Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire will begin offering drive-through testing for COVID-19 today, only for pre-screened patients who meet criteria for COVID-19 and are referred for testing.
Patients who want to be tested must first call their Mayo Clinic Health System primary care clinic and talk with a provider or nurse, who will decide if patients meet criteria and schedule a test at a specified location, according to a news release from Mayo Clinic.
Drive-through tests will not be offered to people who haven't been pre-screened via phone, the clinic said.
The clinic urged people not to show up to testing sites without pre-screening.
"The virus spreads rapidly and this process will help minimize potential exposure to other patients and staff," Mayo Clinic said in the news release.
Mayo Clinic recommended Mayo patients with COVID-19 symptoms to:
- Call their Mayo Clinic primary care clinic or provider for a phone screening; they may be directed to a dedicated COVID-19 line.
- If the person meets the criteria for testing, patients will be directed to the location of the drive-through testing site.
- At the drive-through, Mayo Clinic staff will collect testing specimens from patients from their car.
- Specimens will be sent to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. for analysis.
- Patients will be advised about next steps.
“In our efforts to make COVID-19 testing more accessible to Mayo Clinic Health System patients in our community, it could not have happened without the pro-active support and resources from the Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire Fire Department and the Eau Claire City Emergency Preparedness Team,” says Jason Craig, Regional Chair of Administration for Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin. “We are incredibly grateful and we thank them for all of their continued hard work.”
Mayo Clinic hospitals and clinics in northwest Wisconsin have begun visitor restrictions that can be found at www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/covid19.