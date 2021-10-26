Mayo Clinic facilities in Eau Claire, Menomonie, Osseo, Bloomer and Rice Lake are offering COVID-19 booster shots to eligible people, according to the clinic.
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have authorized the use of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots six months after the initial series for:
People 65 and older
People 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to severe COVID-19
People in long-term care facilities
People 18 to 64 who work or live in places with high risk of COVID-19 exposure, including schools, grocery stores, homeless shelters or correctional facilities.
People 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine can get a booster shot two months after their initial vaccine.
Mayo Clinic will follow the mix-and-match approach approved by the FDA in cases where a provider or patient feels a different vaccine brand is more appropriate; where there are concerns about side effects of a particular brand; or where the vaccine brand the person received initially isn't available.
Mayo Clinic said it will contact patients who are 65 and older, via their patient services online account or via letter, asking them to schedule an appointment.
People who are otherwise eligible can schedule an appointment through their patient account or by calling their local Mayo Clinic.
Sarah Seifert is the L-T's education and health reporter. She has worked as a journalist in the Chippewa Valley since 2017 and joined the L-T in 2019. Get in touch at sarah.seifert@ecpc.com or on Twitter @sarahaseifert.