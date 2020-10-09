Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals in Eau Claire, Menomonie, Osseo, Bloomer and Barron and Mayo Clinic inpatient and outpatient facilities and clinics in northwest Wisconsin will no longer accept visitors beginning 6 a.m. Monday.
The move is in response to "increasing cases of COVID-19 in the communities it serves," Mayo Clinic said Friday in a news release.
There are a few exceptions to the no-visitors policy: One visitor will be allowed for pediatric and end-of-life patients, as well as for childbirth.
One visitor will be allowed for emergency department patients, and one for outpatient care if the patient has a physical or cognitive impairment, or is a minor, according to Mayo Clinic.
The no-visitor policy will stay in place "until further notice," the organization said in the news release.
It marks a restarting of the clinic's no-visitor policy. Mayo Clinic said in late March that no visitors would be allowed at its facilities due to concerns over COVID-19.
Patients, visitors and staff must wear a cloth face covering or face mask, and visitors should bring their own face mask to wear while at a Mayo facility, according to the news release. If people do not have a face mask, one will be provided.
"We continue to see a rise in the number of patients with COVID-19, as well as increasing community spread of the virus in Northwest Wisconsin," said Jason Craig, regional chair of administration of Mayo Clinic Health System's Northwest Wisconsin Region. "We understand these restrictions will be difficult for patients and their loved ones. We are taking these necessary steps to protect our patients and our staff. We encourage family members to consider other ways to connect with their loved ones, such as via phones or other devices."