All Mayo Clinic Health System patients in northwest Wisconsin who are 16 or older will be able to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting Monday, the health system announced Friday.
Everyone in Wisconsin 16 or older will become eligible for the vaccine starting Monday.
Starting Monday, Mayo patients will not need a letter or notice from Mayo to schedule an appointment. The health system will no longer send notifications to patients by age group, it said in a news release.
Patients 18 and older who have an active Patient Online Services account can schedule a vaccine appointment themselves through that account.
But Mayo patients who are 16 and 17 should call their Mayo location to schedule an appointment, since only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is approved for those ages.
The health system says it is "strongly recommended" that people sign up for a Patient Online Services account and schedule an appointment there, citing likely "long wait times when calling by phone."
For more information about getting a COVID-19 vaccine at Mayo, visit www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/covid-19-nwwi-vaccination-phase.
Other places to get vaccinated
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is planning to open its vaccination clinics to all people who are eligible starting Monday, though its vaccination clinics at Eau Claire high schools are only open by appointment, Health Department officials said last week.
The Health Department uses the Wisconsin Vaccine Registry to send people appointment invitations. For Wisconsin residents 16 or older who are interested in getting vaccinated at Memorial or North high schools, they should sign up with the registry at vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/.
After they registered, they’ll get an email with an invitation to schedule a vaccine appointment when appointments are available, though it may not be immediately. People who need help registering or booking an appointment should call 844-684-1064, according to the Health Department.
The Health Department has not yet announced signups for appointments at the FEMA vaccination site at Zorn Arena.
Wisconsin residents who will be eligible starting Monday can also begin to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments through MyPrevea, as long as the appointment date they select is on or after April 5, said Angela Raleigh, Prevea Health marketing and communications coordinator.
Prevea’s mass vaccination site is at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie.
The only exception to Prevea’s online signup is young adults who are 16 and 17 years old. As of now, those teenagers are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, since the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only approved for people 18 and older.
Minors who are 16 and 17 years old and who want to schedule a vaccine through Prevea must directly schedule their appointment by calling 1-833-344-4373, Raleigh said in an email to the Leader-Telegram. They will also need to have a parent or guardian’s consent to get a vaccine, and a parent or guardian must be present for at least the eligible minor’s first dose, she added.
Everyone else can schedule their appointment through MyPrevea.com, Prevea’s online patient portal.
For a full list of Eau Claire County vaccinators, visit covid19eauclaire.org and click on “COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments.”