The novel coronavirus continues to spread.
Dr. Larry Lutwick, an infectious disease specialist with Mayo Clinic Health System, recently exchanged emails with the Leader-Telegram about health preparedness, virus transmission and the public’s role in preventing the spread.
The interview has been edited and condensed.
Have you ever dealt with something similar to this in your career?
I have been involved with a number of quite large outbreaks in my infectious diseases career. There, however, has been nothing like this in the world since the pandemic of H1N1 in 1918-1919.
Generally speaking, how prepared are hospitals and health care providers?
I believe that we at the Mayo Clinic Health System are as prepared as we can be and have had plans to respond to such an outbreak already in place prior to this pandemic. Some of the actions we have taken include: deferring all elective appointments and procedures, planning for increased capacity, redeploying staff, repurposing equipment, and engaging staff in supply conservation measures.
Do you think COVID-19 will come back and be cyclical?
It is too early to say whether that will occur. We do know that if it were to, we would be in a place where we would know much more about effective antiviral therapy and should have a vaccine.
Are there any similar diseases with people unknowingly spreading it?
Some respiratory infections can transmit late during the incubation period. Certainly, some sexually transmitted infections such as HIV, gonorrhea and chlamydiosis can be transmitted by people without symptoms. Also, hepatitis B and C and HIV can be transmitted by blood and body secretions in persons without symptoms.
What is a virus?
A virus is a piece or pieces of genetic material either RNA or DNA that is surrounded by a protein coat. Viruses cannot replicate on their own but rather do so by hijacking a cell, either animal or plant or bacteria, to produce more of the virus, usually killing the cell.
How exactly does COVID-19 impact an infected person?
In addition to fever, many of the symptoms of COVID-19 are related to infection in the lung, but some symptoms in some patients involve other organ systems including the kidney, intestinal tract, liver and nervous system. Some of the late symptoms appear to be related to the overreaction of the immune system.
Who is most at risk of being infected?
It is not clear if any age group is more or less at risk for being infected, but some groups, especially the elderly with underlying heart and lung disease or those who are immunosuppressed by diseases or medication, appear to be more at risk for more severe disease and death. Be that as it may, severe disease and death can occur in otherwise healthy young people.
Are people immune after recovering?
Based on what we know about pathogens and the immune system, once you have successfully cleared the infection, you should be immune to re-exposure, perhaps for a lifetime, to the same virus.
How many times per day should people wash their hands?
As many times as necessary during and after each activity.
What is a typical day for you in the past few weeks?
My day is in part consulting on patients with the same variety of infections as usual. In addition, I have been involved in educating both the medical community in Eau Claire and the local community on this outbreak as well as understanding of pandemics in general.
What is the most challenging aspect?
The scope of numbers in areas where the virus has spread rapidly.
What most concerns you?
Most importantly, and it can’t be overstated, the public plays a crucial role in reducing the impact of a hospital surge. Following the guidance of public health agencies by practicing social distancing, using proper hand hygiene and staying home can make a difference. Slowing the spread can change the rate at which patients are admitted for serious symptoms and allow for the best outcome for people in our community.