EAU CLAIRE — People who get vaccinated against COVID-19 at any of three Menards vaccination clinics this month — in partnership with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department — will get a $21 Menards gift card, the company announced Monday.
Menards' Eau Claire locations will host three vaccine clinics this month:
• Saturday, Aug. 7: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Menards Eau Claire East, 1619 S. Hastings Way.
• Saturday, Aug. 14: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Menards Eau Claire West, 3210 N. Clairemont Ave.
• Thursday, Aug. 19: 3 to 6 p.m. at the Menards Employment Center, 4605 Mill Run Road, located off Highway 312 West.
The vaccine is free, and people don't need to make an appointment, the company said in a news release.
No proof of insurance, no ID and no proof of citizenship will be needed or asked for at any of the three clinics.
People 12 and older are currently eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
People who get vaccinated at Menards will get a free $21 Menards gift card,
The No. 21 NASCAR race car will also be on display at the vaccine clinics, the company said.
Two other vaccination clinics will be held in the Chippewa Valley area today, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department announced:
• A clinic will be held at the Fall Creek National Night Out, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fall Creek Fire Station, 530 E. Lincoln Ave., Fall Creek. Available will be the Pfizer vaccine, which is available for people 12 and older.
• Another clinic will be held at Eau Claire National Night Out from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Carson Park, 100 Carson Park Drive, Eau Claire. Available will be the Pfizer vaccine, which is available for people 12 and older.
