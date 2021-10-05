MENOMONIE — Parents of a Menomonie elementary school student with Down syndrome are requesting a due process hearing with the Menomonie school district, alleging that the district hasn’t put appropriate COVID-19 policies in place to protect their daughter at school.
In a formal request Friday addressed to Menomonie schools superintendent Joe Zydowsky, an attorney for Thomas Pearson and his partner asked the school district to begin several policies: a district-wide mask requirement for students and staff; a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for staff; a requirement for COVID-19-positive students and staff and their close contacts to quarantine; and a minimum of three feet of physical distancing.
Pearson and his partner’s daughter, Michaela Pearson, 6, began first grade at Oaklawn Elementary School in Menomonie this fall. She has Down Syndrome and qualifies for special education.
In the request to the school district, Pearson’s attorney, Jeffrey Spitzer-Resnick of Madison, cited the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which governs how school districts provide special education services to students.
The family is requesting a due process hearing because the Menomonie school district “has failed to provide a free appropriate public education for Student, during the 2021-22 school year, and continues to fail to do so,” Spitzer-Resnick wrote in the formal request.
Currently the Menomonie school district has a mask requirement for kindergarten through 6th grade students, but not for older grades. Along with other Chippewa Valley school districts, it does not require staffers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Menomonie school board has loosened other COVID-19 policies this year: It voted last month to end mandatory quarantining, allowing parents to decide if their students will attend school after a potential COVID-19 exposure, if they’re not symptomatic.
Thomas Pearson said Michaela attended school in person last year, when the district had a mask requirement, but he and his partner stopped sending her to face-to-face classes this fall when COVID-19 cases in Dunn County began rising significantly and a universal mask requirement didn’t materialize.
“She has an IEP, so the school and teachers have been great to work with to make sure that she can have some access to education, but … we don’t think it’s safe to send her under these circumstances,” Thomas Pearson told the Leader-Telegram.
People with Down Syndrome are at higher risk for complications from COVID-19, a large U.K. study of about 4,000 people with Down Syndrome published this spring indicated: The study found that people with Down Syndrome were four times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and 10 times more likely to die of the virus than the general population. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last year added Down Syndrome to its list of conditions that put people at higher risk for COVID-19 complications. People with Down Syndrome can have higher rates of respiratory problems in general, said Yale Medicine clinical geneticist Dr. Michele Spencer-Manzon in March.
Michaela isn’t old enough to get a COVID-19 vaccine, which Thomas Pearson said affected the family’s decision.
“She wants to go (to school), we want her to go, but we want the school board to do what everyone is recommending, from the CDC down to the local county health department and district leadership,” Thomas Pearson said.
Zydowsky on Tuesday declined to comment on the due process hearing request.
In Wisconsin, a parent, adult student or a school district can request a due process hearing when there is a dispute between the parent and district about IEPs — individualized education programs, which are legal documents created for students who qualify for special education.
Spitzer-Resnick told the Leader-Telegram Tuesday that a pre-hearing conference has been scheduled for Nov. 3 by phone. At that point a judge will be appointed, he said.
Unless the parties reach a settlement, at the due process hearing the family and school district will offer evidence. The judge will issue a decision afterward, according to the state Department of Public Instruction.
Spitzer-Resnick said he expects a hearing to potentially happen in December.
Spitzer-Resnick added that between 25 and 30 families in Wisconsin who have similar concerns have contacted him, though as of Tuesday he is only representing the Pearson family on the issue.