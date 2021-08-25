MENOMONIE — The Menomonie school board on Wednesday reaffirmed its decision from earlier this month to make mask-wearing optional for students and staff this fall.
The school board first voted on Aug. 9 to maintain the district’s mask-optional policy, but board member Amy Riddle-Swanson requested a special meeting this week to propose requiring masks for the first month of the semester, board President David Styer said.
The board ultimately voted 5-4 late Wednesday night to continue to recommend masks — not require them.
Dozens of people attended the Wednesday meeting, and around 36 people addressed the board. About 20 people spoke in support of a district-wide mask requirement, and about 16 said they wanted masks to be optional. (Another seven people emailed the school board in support of a mask requirement, and three emailed in opposition.)
Styer had to warn attendees multiple times to keep shouting and applause to a minimum at the Wednesday meeting. Before the board took a final vote on the mask policy, multiple attendees heckled and shouted interruptions when board members Chris Freeman and Riddle-Swanson spoke.
Inside the mask proposal
Menomonie schools Administrator Joe Zydowsky tweeted Tuesday that the Menomonie school board was considering the mask order for the first month of the school year “with COVID-19 spreading across the region and medical providers being stretched thin.”
The proposal would’ve been in effect from the start of the school year until Oct. 2, unless the school board voted to extend it.
The proposal said that all district staff, students and visitors would be required to wear masks indoors unless six feet of physical distance is between people, except while eating, drinking, rigorous physical activity and mask breaks that would be decided by teachers under “safe conditions.”
Members of the public, including many parents, a UW-Stout professor and a Mayo Clinic physician, spoke for nearly two hours at the meeting.
“We are all quite aware of the recently failed attempts at mandatory masking,” said parent Ryan Martin of Menomonie, who called the mask requirement proposal “insanity” and said he supported optional masks in schools.
Brian Teague, a biology professor at UW-Stout, asked the board to adopt a mask requirement: “I urge you to follow the advice of educators, administrations, pediatricians and public health experts as you decide what COVID precautions to make this fall.”
A handful of speakers promoted debunked information involving COVID-19, including the belief that ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug commonly used to deworm animals, can treat or prevent COVID-19 in humans. (The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the drug is not approved to treat COVID-19 in humans, and warned people not to take medications intended for animals.)
As of Wednesday, the state rated COVID-19 activity in Dunn County, along with Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, as “very high.” Cases in Dunn County have risen slightly in August, according to county data. About 41% of Dunn County residents are fully vaccinated.
Zydowsky said earlier in August that about 35% of students ages 12-18 have been vaccinated, with the senior class at about 50%.
Chippewa Valley schools are currently split on mask requirements. The Eau Claire school district announced Wednesday that it would require masks for older students in addition to younger grades, but in the Altoona and Chippewa Falls school districts, masks are currently optional in most settings.
In other Menomonie school district news:
The board on Wednesday also voted 5-4 to make two changes to the district’s COVID-19 plan.
The district will:
• Require students and staff to wear masks in “higher-risk exposure situations,” including when singing, during certain student health care services and for anyone entering school district buildings for COVID-19 testing.
• Move the responsibility of school-related contact tracing to the school district, instead of the Dunn County Health Department. The board had voted on Aug. 9 to allocate contact tracing responsibilities to the health department.
Board members Mark Hillman, Tanya Husby, Clint Moses and Angie Skillings voted against the two changes.