MENOMONIE — Students in the Menomonie School District will not be required to wear masks when classes resume Sept. 1, the school board determined Monday.
The board voted 5-4 to make masks optional, not required.
Superintendent Joe Zydowsky thanked the large crowd who came out and spoke out on both sides of the issue for more than two hours, before the vote occurred.
"I was very pleaased to see people were so active in providing their input," he said. "I understand both sides of it. We'll try to balance their concerns."
Zydowsky stressed that the board made its decision based on the information that is available to them now, and changes still could be made if warranted. Many school districts in southern states are heading back to class now or in coming weeks, ahead of Wisconsin's statewide Sept. 1 start date.
"Our board meets twice a month. Based on what we know now, this is where we are going to start," Zydowsky said. "We have the ability to call a special board meeting."
School board member Clint Moses, who also is a state Assemblyman, voted to make masks optional. He said he looked at the overall health of students, saying he was concerned about the mental health of students who struggled with mask-wearing in class.
"(The vote) came out the way I expected," Moses said. "We got a lot of community feedback. Obviously, we can come back and revisit our decision. And this doesn't mean kids can't wear masks as well -- it's not a ban."
Dunn County Public Health Director KT Gallagher submitted a letter to the board, noting that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended universal indoor masking for all students and staff, regardless of their vaccination status.
"I strongly encourage you to fully incorporate the CDC guidance in prevention for K-12 schools," Gallagher wrote. "Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place."
The policy implemented establishes that the Dunn County Public Health Department will be in charge of contact tracing, and the board agreed the district will share all relevant classroom and contact information to the agency.
The district shut down entirely in-person learning for several weeks last fall. However, about 70% of the district's staff was vaccinated in the spring, and Zydowsky said he anticipates that number hasn't changed much since then.
"I'm optimistic we won't have to close any of our buildings this year, because of our high vaccination rates among staff," Zydowsky said.
The district has not made vaccinations mandatory for staff, he added.
The data available to Zydowsky shows that about 35% of students ages 12-18 have been vaccinated, with the senior class at about 50%.
Zydowsky said his biggest fear is that infections will lead to a high number of seclusions, where students are not allowed to attend class or participate in sports or other school-related functions.
"It's a hard balance," he said.
Many of the other districts in the region have adopted similar policies heading into the school year.
"We have a great network of superintendents," Zydowsky said. "We are all trying to work through this. My colleagues are tring to find that balance."
The board will meet again Aug. 23, ahead of the start of the school year.