A hotel on Eau Claire's south side is temporarily closing due to precautions intended to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Metropolis Resort and Conference Center announced Monday that it will be closed until at least May 1, according to a post on the hotel's Facebook page.
All guests with reservations in April are being called to be given the option to reschedule or cancel their stay.
The hotel had already closed its Chaos Water Park and the adjoining Action City on March 17 to abide by guidelines set by public health officials that advised against large gatherings.