EAU CLAIRE — Wisconsin residents 16 and older who have asthma, diabetes, cancer, obesity, high blood pressure or some other underlying medical conditions will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting on March 29, and the general public will likely be eligible sometime in May, state health officials announced Thursday.
The groups with medical conditions will be by far the largest group of Wisconsin residents to become eligible so far.
People eligible on March 29 will include at least 2 million Wisconsin residents, said Julie Willems Van Dijk, the state Department of Health Services’ deputy secretary.
“It is hard to predict exactly how many people it is,” Van Dijk said Thursday at a press briefing. “Many people with these conditions may have more than one of them. We’ve already vaccinated over 1.1 million people, many of whom also have a number of these conditions … these are all people who are at risk for the disease and we want to get them front in line before we open it up.”
The list of medical conditions that will confer eligibility beginning on March 29 is:
- Moderate to severe asthma
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune-weakening medicines
- Liver disease
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- Obesity (30-39 BMI)
- Overweight (25-29 BMI)
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Severe obesity (40 or higher BMI)
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus
- Thalassemia
It’s the same list of medical conditions the CDC has developed to identify people at higher risk from the virus.
Because the newly eligible group will be so large, the state is asking — but not requiring — organizations to consider prioritizing higher-risk people within that massive group: Older adults, people with severe medical conditions, people with two or more conditions or people living in communities hard-hit by the virus.
“Please have patience,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, at a Thursday press briefing. “Even though we know people are eligible, it will take some time throughout the months of April and early May to get to all those groups.”
People can schedule vaccine appointments with their health care provider, local health department or at some Wisconsin pharmacies, Van Dijk said.
Some doctors’ offices will likely reach out to people with medical conditions that make them eligible.
The state, along with Eau Claire County, won’t ask people to present doctor’s notes or medical proof of their condition. Organizations may ask people to sign a short statement attesting that they have a medical condition making them eligible, Van Dijk said.
“We are not asking people to bring their medical records,” she said.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department will require people to sign “a simple statement saying yes, I meet the eligibility requirement,” Giese said.
How local organizations will handle the new groups
In Eau Claire County, vaccine providers haven’t said if they’ll prioritize people with certain medical conditions starting March 29.
“We are currently working through processes on how we will handle the expanded eligibility of patients,” said Susanne Degen, vice chair of administration of Mayo Clinic Health System’s Northwest Wisconsin region, in a statement. “We may need to change processes due to complexity of the next eligibility group.”
If people want to get vaccinated through Mayo Clinic Health System, they should create an account in Mayo’s Patient Online Services, Degen said: “We still have very limited access to vaccine based on state allocations. It is always best to take the first vaccine you can receive.”
People who will be newly eligible on March 29 can also make vaccine appointments at Prevea’s community vaccine clinics, including at a vaccine clinic at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie.
The number of available appointments will depend on vaccine supply, said Prevea Health and HSHS Wisconsin public relations manager Angela Deja.
Prevea appointments will open on a weekly basis on Mondays beginning at 5:30 p.m., Deja said. People can begin scheduling appointments for March 29 the week before, on March 22.
Prevea will also accept appointments from people who aren’t existing HSHS or Prevea patients, Deja said. People can schedule appointments by creating a MyPrevea account at www.myprevea.com, or if they don’t have internet access, by calling 1-833-344-4373.
At Marshfield Clinic Health System, people on its COVID-19 vaccine waitlist will get access to the vaccine before people newly eligible because of underlying medical conditions, the health system said in a statement.
“Within each group, we will continue to vaccinate our waitlist on a first-come, first-serve basis,” Marshfield Clinic said. “At this time, we are receiving a very limited number of doses on a week-to-week basis for our entire service area, so our scheduling capacity is restricted. It may take several more weeks, even months, for us to vaccinate those who are on the COVID-19 vaccination waitlist.”
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department hasn’t decided if it will prioritize people with certain medical conditions before others, Giese said, but is focusing right now on child care and K-12 education workers.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine has also made it to Eau Claire County, Giese said Thursday.
The Health Department is expanding its community vaccine clinics; it’s holding clinics in Fall Creek this week, and plans to host clinics at Memorial High School as well as at North.
“Not everyone will get vaccinated right away,” Giese cautioned.
General public likely eligible in May
Any Wisconsin resident over 16 who wants a vaccine will probably become eligible sometime in May, Van Dijk said.
“Each week in February and March we have seen our vaccine grow, and even more vaccine is anticipated as we move into April and May,” Van Dijk said.
As of Thursday, almost 20% of Wisconsin residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 11% are fully vaccinated, according to state data.
People 65 and over, teachers, health care workers, food chain workers and others who are eligible right now will still be able to get the vaccine after March 29.