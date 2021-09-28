MONDOVI — A Mondovi teenager died last week after testing positive for COVID-19.
Dylan Passa, 17, a senior at Mondovi High School, died Sept. 22 at the Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis after being hospitalized with pneumonia, according to a GoFundMe post by Samantha Penry, who set up the online fundraiser for Passa’s family.
Passa had just begun his senior year at the Mondovi High School and worked at Menard’s in Eau Claire. He loved history, deer hunting, fishing, “fixing and repairing engines of all kinds” and his family, according to his obituary.
His obituary read: “Dylan will be forever remembered as a young man with a sensitive heart.”
Passa was hospitalized with pneumonia on Sept. 14 and was admitted to the ICU the next day for “increased respiratory needs,” Penry wrote on the fundraiser. Passa developed blood clots in his legs a few days later. On Sept. 19 he was intubated and airlifted to the Minnesota hospital with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, and collapsed lungs, according to Penry’s posts. In an updated post Sept. 23, Penry wrote that Passa had experienced brain damage and died Wednesday afternoon with his family by his side.
In the post Penry also asked for people to pray for Passa’s family.
As of Tuesday evening the GoFundMe for Passa’s family had raised $14,255, more than double its $6,500 goal. Penry said in the post that the money will go toward Passa’s family’s medical expenses.
The Mondovi school district sent a letter to families Sept. 23, saying counselors are available to meet with students and school staff.
“This is a truly devastating time for our entire community,” said Jeff Rykal, Mondovi schools superintendent, in the letter.
A gathering for the community, Passa’s classmates and family is slated to be held this evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mondovi High School football field, 337 N. Jackson St., according to Passa’s obituary. A service will begin at the football field at 7 p.m. If there is inclement weather the gathering and service will be held in the high school’s multipurpose room.
The obituary asks people to come to the gathering dressed like Passa — “A flannel shirt, jeans and cowboy boots if you have them.”
COVID-19 in Buffalo County
In Buffalo County as of Tuesday, 1,741 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and seven people confirmed to have the virus have died, according to figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The Mondovi school district is not currently requiring masks. The Mondovi school board on Sept. 15 voted to loosen quarantine requirements, allowing students who are close contacts of someone with COVID-19 to return to school, the Buffalo County Department of Health and Human Services said Sept. 22 in a press release.
The department said that in response, the county’s health officer Josie Knauber wrote individual quarantine orders for every child identified as a close contact and sent them to parents on Sept. 17. The next day, Rykal said that the school district planned to comply with the quarantine orders, the health department said.
The health department put “quarantine orders in place for every child identified as a close contact, because it is unsafe for people exposed to COVID to come back to school during their quarantine period,” the health department wrote in a public question-and-answer session on Sept. 22. “We know that those people have a higher chance of transmitting COVID to others and making them sick.”
As of Friday, a total of 50 Mondovi students have tested positive for COVID-19 and 226 in total have been quarantined since the beginning of the school year, according to the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
The state Department of Health Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both recommend school districts quarantine students who have been in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.