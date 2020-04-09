Seven more organizations have joined a coalition of nonprofits addressing community needs during the COVID-19 crisis.
Here are the newest members of Together Chippewa Valley:
• Bob’s House for Dogs.
• The Community Table.
• Chippewa Humane Association.
• Fierce Freedom.
• Sculpture Tour of Eau Claire.
• UCP Western Wisconsin.
• YMCA of the Chippewa Valley.
They join the coalition's founding nonprofits: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley; Chippewa Valley Museum; Children’s Museum of Eau Claire; Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild; Eau Claire County Humane Association; Family Resource Center; Junior Achievement of Wisconsin; and Pablo Center at the Confluence.
All money raised by Together Chippewa Valley will be equally divided between the nonprofits in the coalition to be used for program and operating expenses as well as to offset losses incurred from COVID-19.
Together Chippewa Valley already has raised more than $7,000 in contributions.
To donate to the cause or for more information about the effort, go to togetherchippewavalley.org or email hello@togetherchippewavalley.org.