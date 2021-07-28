EAU CLAIRE — Wisconsin reported another 742 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, after reporting 926 cases on Tuesday, as new infections in the state continue to rise at a rapid pace.
In comparison, the state reported 361 cases on Wednesday, July 21, and 387 cases on Tuesday, July 20.
On Monday, the state reported 7,398 deaths statewide since the beginning of the pandemic, but didn't report any new numbers on Tuesday. However, the number jumped Wednesday to 7,433 deaths.
Eau Claire County saw a decrease of one death on Wednesday; Chippewa County added a death on Tuesday. This has happened before where a death was initially reported in the wrong county, most recently when Barron County had a drop that coincided with an increase in Rusk County.
None of the other counties in western Wisconsin reported a new death on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the state's Department of Health Services reported Wednesday that 51.7% of all state residents have now received at least one vaccination, with 62.5% of all adults (ages 18+) with one dose.
Area counties continue to trail the state's rate, with Eau Claire County at 62.1%, Chippewa County at 57.7%, and Dunn County at 48.1% of its adult residents with at least one shot. In comparison, 81.8% of Dane County adults have received at least one shot.
On Tuesday, the state topped 3 million residents with at least one shot.