EAU CLAIRE — Another 922 COVID-19 cases were reported statewide on Tuesday, along with 10 more virus-related deaths, the state's Department of Health Services reports.
St. Croix County reported the only new death in western Wisconsin; the county now has reported 50 deaths from the virus. St. Croix County also had 21 new cases Tuesday, the highest total in the region.
Wisconsin now has seen 115.7 deaths per 100,000 residents. Roughly 1.1% of the 586,632 cases have resulted in the 6,690 deaths across the state. A total of 42 Wisconsinites have died from the virus in the past seven days, with 6,411 new cases over the last week.
However, 37.6 of Wisconsin residents (2,190,652 people) have now received at least one dose of a vaccination. Eau Claire County remains slightly ahead of the state's rate, at 40.3% of its population with at least one shot. Chippewa County has fallen further behind the state's rate in the past week, now at 36.8%. Dunn County has climbed to 30.2% receiving at least one shot.