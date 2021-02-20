The drive-thru National Guard COVID-19 testing site in Eau Claire, 501 E. Filmore Ave., is changing its hours beginning Monday.
The site will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, beginning Monday.
Before the change, the testing site was open for eight hours on days it was in operation.
People being tested can pull up underneath an overhang outside the church's front doors, and National Guard staffers administer the test while the person stays inside their car, according to the Health Department.
The National Guard also operates a COVID-19 testing site in Augusta, 616 W. Washington Ave., which is open on Wednesdays from 1 to 6 p.m.
Both sites will be open through March 10, though that timeframe may be extended, according to a news release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
The National Guard is asking people to pre-register on the day they plan to get tested. To pre-register, people with internet access should visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov. If someone does not have internet access, staff at the testing site will help them register onsite.
Anyone age one or older who has any COVID-19 symptoms, or who is a close contact to someone who tested positive, should get tested, according to the Health Department.
For hours and locations of other testing sites and more information on symptoms, call the county's COVID-19 Call Center at 715-831-7425 or visit bit.ly/SymptomsTesting.