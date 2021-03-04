EAU CLAIRE — The two COVID-19 testing sites run by the Wisconsin National Guard in Eau Claire County will shut down next week.
Monday is the final day to get tested at Peace Church, 501 E. Filmore Ave., in Eau Claire and Wednesday will mark the end of testing at the Augusta Senior Center, 616 W. Washington Ave.
Next week has been the scheduled end date for the Eau Claire and Augusta testing sites, which have been in operation on select days each week since October. (The Eau Claire site has had hours of operation on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays while the Augusta location has only been open on Wednesdays.)
Though these options for testing will end soon, public health officials urge people to continue to seek free tests available through local health care clinics and a pharmacy.
"Testing remains a very important strategy to maintain a low number of COVID-19 cases in our community," Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said in a news release.
Marshfield Clinic Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, Prevea Health and Walgreens all do testing for people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or came in close contact with someone who has the coronavirus.
For more information on symptoms and testing, go online to bit.ly/SymptomsTesting or call the local COVID-19 call center at 715-831-7425.