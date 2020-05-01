The Wisconsin National Guard will arrive in Eau Claire next weekend to start two days of coronavirus testing.
The National Guard will offer free COVID-19 tests to Eau Claire and Dunn county residents on Sunday, May 10, and Monday, May 11, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
The site will be able to conduct 200 tests each day. Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 10 and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 11 at the drive-thru testing site that will be set up outside of Prevea Health, 617 W. Clairemont Ave.
“It’s an opportunity for people that have low-level symptoms to get tested and get results,” Giese said.
People who have mild symptoms but have been screened out of other COVID-19 testing sites are encouraged to participate, Giese said.
Possible symptoms of the virus are fever, cough and shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headaches, sore throats or a new loss of taste or smell, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The tests will be free and participants don’t have to be affiliated with any health care provider.
It’s the second announced National Guard testing blitz in western Wisconsin. The first, an effort for Buffalo and Pepin counties, happened Friday in Alma.
More details about the testing sites will be announced soon, Giese said.
Case count jumps
Eau Claire County saw its largest single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
The county has identified six new cases of the coronavirus since Thursday, Giese said at a Friday afternoon news briefing. The county has 34 cases total, an increase of six since Thursday (the health department reported 29 cases on Wednesday, but after further investigation one case was discovered to be a resident of a different county, the department said).
Some of those six new cases are connected to existing ones, Giese said. The health department is continuing to investigate the others.
“We’re not surprised by that,” Giese said of the single-day increase. “We know that as we have increased opportunities to connect with others out in the community, we’ll likely see increased positives over time. We expect our numbers aren’t going to go down anytime soon.”
The increase may partially be due to ramped-up testing. The number of people who get tested fluctuates day by day. On one day this week 120 tests were done, and 60 on another day — compared to the typical daily number of 40 to 60 tests, Giese said.
The department hasn’t released coronavirus patients’ ages, genders or if they are hospitalized, citing medical privacy rules.
As of Monday, twenty of the county’s 34 cases are out of isolation and no longer considered infectious.
Supplies donated
Giese also thanked facility supply company Huebsch Services, which donated 8,000 N-95 face masks to Eau Claire and Chippewa counties this week, as well as Dakota County in Minnesota, according to a news release.
County authorities can direct the masks to where they’re most needed, the company said in a news release.
“Helping others is at the core of what we do at Huebsch,” said Huebsch president and CEO Jim Vaudreuil in a statement. “Thank you to all the first responders and medical personnel in our communities.”
The state saw a sharp jump in new cases Friday: 460 new cases since Thursday. It is by far the state’s biggest single-day increase in cases.
Statewide, 7,314 people have tested positive for the virus and 327 have died, according to the state Department of Health Services. Those who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 number 1,544.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. It causes mild symptoms in about 80% of people infected, but severe complications can develop, including pneumonia.
The Eau Claire Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425. The call center will not be available on weekends beginning today and Sunday due to fewer calls, Giese said, and will reopen on Monday with normal hours.