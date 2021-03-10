CHIPPEWA FALLS — One in every five Chippewa County residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, including more than two-thirds of all senior citizens.
Roughly 67.4% of all seniors have now had at least one vaccine dose, said Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman.
"This is really important because many of the 65+ population have other chronic health conditions," Weideman said Wednesday during her COVID-19 press conference.
New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control indicate that people who have been fully vaccinated can gather two weeks after their final dose, indoors, with no masks. Weideman said that is valuable for seniors, who have taken so many precautions in the past year, including not seeing family and friends.
"It's not only protecting them, it is easing their self-isolation," Weideman said.
Dr. Kenneth Johnson, Prevea Health chief medical officer, was pleased that a survey of Chippewa County residents showed more than 80% have received a dose or are willing to get one when it becomes available to them. However, only 2% of the county's Black population has taken a shot, compared to 19.8% of the county's white population.
"It's a great concern to use as well," Johnson said of vaccine hesitancy among minorities. "How do we make them comfortable? It's obviously going to take some conversations."
So far, 13,423 of the county's roughly 65,000 residents have received at least one dose (20.8%); 7,755 people are now fully vaccinated (12.0%).
Overall, 21,194 doses have been given, including 2,501 in the past week. That is down from 2,759 doses last week, and also down 3,734 from two weeks ago. However, Weideman is confident that the number of doses distributed to the county will climb significantly in coming weeks; Johnson predicted that some clinics will begin expanding their hours to get more people vaccinated as the supply increases.
Case count steady
In the past week, 37 county residents tested positive out of 314 tests given, for a 16.7% positivity rate. That is in the same range as last week, when 34 new cases were reported from 527 tests given, for a 9.2% positivity rate. Two weeks ago, there were 38 new cases from 323 tests given, for an 11.7% positivity rate. Overall, 98% of all cases ever reported in the county are now recovered.
There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths reported since one fatality on March 3; the county's death total remains at 93.
Chippewa County remains close to dropping from a high risk level to moderate risk level, as cases continue a steady decline. With a high risk level, there is a recommendation that gatherings be limited to 15 indoors and 50 outdoors.
Only two Chippewa County residents are now hospitalized from COVID-19-related symptoms, the same as last week, and down significantly from the all-time high of 25.
Weideman noted that the county's first-ever reported case was nearly one year ago, on March 19, 2020. She thanked the public for continuing to follow precautions to keep the number of new cases down.