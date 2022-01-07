EAU CLAIRE — There are more patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in HSHS hospitals across Wisconsin and Illinois than at any other point during the pandemic, hospital leaders said Friday, pleading with people to get vaccinated and wear masks in indoor public spaces.
A record total of 303 patients are hospitalized with the virus across 15 HSHS hospitals, compared to the previous record high of 293 patients on Nov. 17, 2020, said Dr. Marc Shelton, HSHS chief clinical officer. Those patients range from the very young to elderly; they include multiple pregnant women and nine children, HSHS said.
HSHS staff hoped the arrival of vaccines would mean a turning of the corner, but vaccines have been available for months and hospitals are hitting records, “primarily due to unvaccinated patients,” Shelton said.
“To say we are concerned and disheartened cannot begin to explain our frustration,” he said.
As of Friday, 230 of the 303 COVID patients in those hospitals are unvaccinated, or 76%. Of 64 patients in those hospitals’ ICUs, 80% are unvaccinated; and 84% of the patients on ventilators are unvaccinated.
The numbers above refer to a total of 15 HSHS hospitals, including Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
“The data here are loud and clear,” said Ken Nelson, Chief Nursing Executive of HSHS Wisconsin, at a Friday press conference. “A significant majority of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, and those unvaccinated and hospitalized with us are spending nearly double the time in the hospital than someone who’s vaccinated.”
Nurses are physically and emotionally exhausted, said Allison Paul, interim CEO and chief nursing officer at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Ill: “While we do everything we can to support them here, we need your help immediately.”
Paul urged everyone to get a vaccine, especially pregnant women, women considering becoming pregnant and children.
“Our nurses have had to watch patients die in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and even their same ages,” Paul said. “...It is heartbreaking to see the rates of those needing a higher level of care who are unvaccinated and unboosted.”
Nine Eau Claire County residents were newly hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last week, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said.
Despite the surge, Shelton urged people who need emergency care to not put off coming to the hospital.
“If you or one of your loved ones are facing a health emergency, heart attack, stroke, uncontrollable blood pressure, bleeding, or other issues, come to the emergency department. Don’t put off urgent situations like that, even though we’re in a pandemic,” Shelton said.