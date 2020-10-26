The Neillsville Elementary School is moving all 5K through 5th grade classes online this week after reports of increasing COVID-19 cases and "the number of possible close contacts" inside the elementary school, the Neillsville school district said Sunday in a post on its Facebook page.
Classes in those grades will be moved online from Monday to Friday, the school district said.
The school district said that it will notify close contacts of people who have tested positive.
Teachers of students in 5K through 5th grades will contact parents to set up remote learning plans. Families who want meals delivered daily to their homes can contact Carolyn Orlowski at 715-743-8740, the district said.
Neillsville is the Clark County seat. Clark County has reported over 100 new cases of COVID-19 per day, every day since Oct. 13, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. Fifteen Clark County residents have died of the virus, and 53 have been hospitalized.
The district said in the Facebook post: "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we do this out of our sincere concern for the safety of our students, families, and staff."