CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County saw two new COVID-19 cases in the past week, and there are six people who are currently being monitored for the virus, said public health director Angela Weideman.
At a weekly Chippewa County COVID-19 press conference Wednesday, Weideman said the numbers are good signs the number of cases are dropping, even as the number of tests performed in the county are steadily climbing.
“It’s somewhat hopeful we’re not seeing an extremely high level,” Weideman said.
Since the pandemic began, 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the county. However, 54 have been released and are considered symptom-free, leaving just six who are monitored. That is a drop from 10 who were being monitored a week ago.
However, of those six being monitored, three are hospitalized, which is the same level as a week ago. Weideman couldn’t confirm if those are the same three people who were hospitalized a week ago, or if someone was released from hospital and replaced by someone else.
Chippewa County now has 3,388 negative cases for COVID-19, and no one in the county has died from the virus.
In recent weeks, about 500 people countywide are being tested each week. The state’s goal is for Chippewa County to reach 900 weekly tests, Weideman said.
“We are still not at the point where the state would like us to be,” she said. “(Not reaching that level) is due to the lack of swabs and re-agents.”
Weideman said her office and area medical centers are still working on obtaining those tools needed to perform additional testing. The good news is that people who are symptomatic should be able to get a test; if they cannot obtain a test, they should contact the public health department, Weideman said.
At this time, there still aren’t any plans for a massive drive-through testing site, but the county is still working with the National Guard, she said.
Weideman closed her remarks by reminding people to get outside and enjoy the nice weather. She said beaches in the county are expected to be open, but people should remember to continue social distancing on the shore and in the water. She also suggested people look into other outdoor activities from running to gardening.
Preparing for reopening schools
School districts across the county are preparing for a number of scenarios in hopes to have all students back in classrooms in the fall.
Cadott schools superintendent Jenny Starck said district officials are exploring possibilities ranging from bringing different groups of students to schools on certain days, and looking at ways to reduce the numbers of students being transported to buildings. Another discussion is the logistics of requiring masks of everyone in buildings.
“If we can be back with all the students, all the time, that is ideal,” Starck said.
Among the ideas being discussed is to have a separate area for sick students, and to limit the number of people going in and out of the main offices. They also have been reaching out to parents to learn their comfort level of students’ returning in the fall.
“We’ve learned we have to be flexible when we get started,” Starck said. “We want to have those scenarios ready.”
Starck said there still is no definitive decision on if fall high school sports will be allowed.
Weideman said her office is compiling data on the number of cases in each community in the county, but those figures haven’t been released. She cautioned that just because one community doesn’t have a high number of cases doesn’t mean the area is disease-free. She said rural area residents are far less likely to seek tests.