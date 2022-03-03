EAU CLAIRE — People in much of the Chippewa Valley, along with a majority of Americans, live in places with low enough COVID-19 transmission currently that they can safely stop wearing masks, new U.S. guidelines released last week say.
Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties currently have “medium” community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according to new metrics from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency plans to update counties’ levels each week.
The CDC’s new system for calculating the virus’ spread focuses more on the impact on hospitals and less on positive test results. The system greatly changes the look of the CDC’s risk map and puts more than 70% of the U.S. population in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals. Those are the people who can stop wearing masks, the agency said.
To decide if counties are at a low, medium or high level of risk, the agency is measuring three factors: How many new COVID patients are admitted to the hospital; the percentage of beds in hospitals taken up by COVID patients; and the number of new COVID cases.
The CDC now only recommends people wear a mask in public indoor places when a county is at the “high” level, unless people are at high risk for severe disease or live with someone who is.
The agency says people at higher risk include people who have certain types of disabilities; people who smoke; and people who are overweight, obese or pregnant. Also included are people with cancer, heart conditions, substance abuse disorders, chronic kidney or liver diseases, chronic lung diseases, dementia and other neurological conditions, diabetes, cystic fibrosis, HIV infection, mental health conditions or weakened immune systems.
People, including schoolchildren, should wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high, the agency still advises. That’s the situation in about 37% of U.S. counties, where about 28% of Americans reside. People are recommended to wear masks and get tested if they have COVID symptoms or are exposed to someone who does.
But with protection from immunity rising — both from vaccination and infection — the overall risk of severe disease is now generally lower, the CDC said.
“Anybody is certainly welcome to wear a mask at any time if they feel safer wearing a mask,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a news briefing. “We want to make sure our hospitals are OK and people are not coming in with severe disease.”
State, local health departments in support
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says it supports the CDC’s new mask recommendations.
Health Department Director Lieske Giese said in an email: “With widespread access to vaccines and testing, and available treatment options for COVID-19 this makes sense as a shift to help communities and individuals make decisions to help decrease hospitalization and death. The health department supports this change.”
But shrinking case numbers right now doesn’t mean the pandemic is over, and many people are still at higher risk to get seriously sick if they contract the virus, Giese said.
The best thing people can do to reduce their risk of hospitalization or death from COVID is getting up to date on their vaccinations, including getting a booster shot if they’re eligible, she noted.
In Eau Claire County 34% of people have received an additional or booster dose, according to state data. Sixty percent are fully vaccinated.
The state has also thrown its support behind the CDC’s new metrics.
“Widespread access to vaccines and testing, available treatment options, and high levels of population immunity have combined to make a new approach to monitoring and preventing COVID-19 possible,” the state Department of Health Services said in a news release.
With many Americans already taking off their masks, the CDC’s shift won’t make much practical difference for now, said Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at the University of California, Irvine. But it will help when the next wave of infection — a likelihood in the fall or winter — starts threatening hospital capacity again, he said.
“There will be more waves of COVID. And so I think it makes sense to give people a break from masking,” Noymer said. “If we have continual masking orders, they might become a total joke by the time we really need them again.”
Masks are still required on public transportation and in health care settings.
Local organizations – including UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout, the Eau Claire school district and the Pablo Center at the Confluence – have recently dropped their mask requirements, citing vaccine and test availability and falling case numbers.
Transmission still falling in Chippewa Valley
A surge of new cases driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant hit the U.S. in January, driving cases in Eau Claire County to its highest recorded peak of daily new cases. While the number of new hospitalizations in the county didn’t hit November 2020 levels, local hospital officials in January said capacity was strained.
Cases have fallen dramatically in February and March. As of Thursday the county averaged 15 new cases per day, a 63% drop from two weeks ago (an average of 41 cases per day), and a 95% drop from six weeks ago (an average of 295 cases per day).
Hospitalizations of county residents with COVID-19 have also decreased since January. Twenty-seven were hospitalized with the virus in February, down from 50 people in January, according to county data.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.